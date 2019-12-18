Government of Canada is improving rail safety in the City of Chilliwack

CHILLIWACK, BC, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving rail safety education and awareness in collaboration with railway companies, local communities and road authorities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced $14,250 in funding to improve rail and road safety for the residents of Chilliwack.

Through education and outreach initiatives and working with Indigenous partners, the city will raise awareness of the importance of rail safety, particularly for the city's most vulnerable groups such as the homeless, youth and seniors.



The Government's commitment to rail safety includes many possible improvements along rail lines and at road-rail grade crossings. The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides funding for flashing lights, bells and gates; innovative technologies; research and studies; closures of grade crossings that present safety concerns; and initiatives to raise education and awareness aimed at reducing railway-grade crossing collisions and trespassing incidents on railway property.



The Rail Safety Improvement Program is an essential component of the Government of Canada's commitment to improving rail safety. Over the last four years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $72 million to promote rail safety.

"As I begin this new mandate, Rail safety remains my top priority. We have taken many steps to strengthen rail safety and will continue to do so. We are investing in education and awareness as we believe that a more knowledgeable population will enhance our railway system and make it safer for everyone."

Grade crossing and trespassing accidents still cause the most rail-related deaths and serious injuries in Canada . The Government of Canada is committed to reducing the number of these accidents by taking appropriate action as required.

. The Government of is committed to reducing the number of these accidents by taking appropriate action as required. Transport Canada is taking action to implement recommendations from the 2018 Railway Safety Act Review report, including improving grade crossing safety and safer interactions of people and trains. Today's investment complements our efforts to bring together a broader range of partners to work with us to find ways to reduce largely preventable deaths and injuries at grade crossings due to trespassing.

