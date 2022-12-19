Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - No matter where they live, all Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet. The Government of Canada is taking action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced up to $31 million in federal funding for the Municipality of Pictou County to bring high-speed Internet access to over 4,700 households in rural communities across Nova Scotia. This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to help ensure Canadians are connected to reliable high-speed Internet.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it's a necessity. Access to fast, reliable Internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field to access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy or simply connect with loved ones. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to meet our connectivity targets and ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"High-speed Internet is essential to the well-being of communities. Connectivity is an economic issue for local residents and businesses and a public safety issue for first responders, and it allows rural communities to thrive in the 21st century. Today's announcement will ensure Pictou County has the tools to succeed for the next generation."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Our municipally owned and operated high-speed network will provide rural residents with quality Internet and make this community a leader in future growth for all sectors of business, health care, education, tourism and recreation. The recent weather events in the Maritimes have also proven that our network needs to play a critical role in keeping residents connected to emergency services in case of future weather events that are a direct result of climate change. Thank you to the federal government for supporting our project, which will keep our rural community connected, not only to each other but also to the rest of the world."

– Robert Parker, Warden of Pictou County

Quick facts

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $3 .225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

.225 billion investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments, compared to just 79% in 2014.

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $20 million in connectivity projects in Nova Scotia .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA , Facebook: Canadian Innovation , Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Hugo Alvarez, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-551-7846, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]