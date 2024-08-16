Government of Canada invests to support skilled trades workers in British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced a total of $16,363,288 for 25 projects across British Columbia. These projects are funded through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) – Investments in Training Equipment Stream. Today, Minister Boissonnault announced more than $74.6 million is being invested in 124 projects funded through recent calls for proposals under the UTIP.

Skilled tradespeople are essential for Canada to build more homes and unlock the country's full economic potential. To help recruit, train and retain more apprentices in skilled trades, our government is making investments to attract more Canadians for these rewarding and in-demand jobs.

Under the Investments in Training Equipment stream 2022 and 2023 calls for proposals, 114 projects are helping unions and training providers improve the quality of training through the purchase of equipment and materials that meet the latest industry standards or investing in new technology.

UTIP is part of the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs, including addressing barriers to successful entry, addressing the housing crisis, and increasing net-zero construction to unlock Canada's economic potential.



The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future that is inclusive, certified and productive.

Quotes

"Canada is home to the smartest minds, the most talented workers and a strong education, training, and employment system. Building on these strengths will help us adapt to a changing global economy and get ahead. By investing in the skilled trades and jobs of the future, we are setting up workers and businesses to take advantage of every opportunity, while creating good jobs for Canadian workers."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"To build more homes and improve our infrastructure, we need more skilled trades. By funding these projects in the skilled trades, our government is helping more British Columbians to get the training they need to work in these rewarding and in-demand jobs. This will support the development of a workforce that is skilled, inclusive, and certified."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick Facts

Since the start of the program in 2017, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under UTIP.

has invested nearly in grants and contributions funding under UTIP. A call for proposals under the new UTIP Sustainable Jobs funding Stream was launched on June 20, 2024 to support unions and their partners in leading the development of green training for workers in the trades. An investment of over $95 million over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until September 5, 2024 . As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of Quebec will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of Quebec's apprenticeship system.

to support unions and their partners in leading the development of green training for workers in the trades. An investment of over over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until . As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of apprenticeship system. To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to deliver a $90 million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to $4,000 .

also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

