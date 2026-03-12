GATINEAU, QC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing world, we are focusing on what we can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canada. Ensuring the voices of workers and employers are heard is essential to building a strong economy and supporting the workforce of today and tomorrow. That is why the Government of Canada is fostering meaningful tripartite engagement.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), launched the new Tripartite Advisory Council and held the inaugural meeting with its members. A tripartite engagement model--involving government, employers, and unions--helps to create consensus and is the standard approach taken in all federally regulated labour matters. The council will strengthen cooperation and help make federal labour policy more responsive to emerging issues.

The new council will serve as a consultative body of employer and employee representatives that provides independent advice on workplace and labour issues of federal, national or international significance. The council will meet quarterly or at the discretion of the Minister and Secretary of State and will supplement other engagement activities conducted by the Labour Program, ensuring that the Government of Canada remains responsive to existing and emerging stakeholder concerns.

Quotes

"The world of work is changing and bringing new challenges, and workers and businesses are part of the solution. This new advisory council is providing a forum for ongoing dialogue with labour and industry partners, to protect the workforce and empower businesses to thrive. Together, we are building stronger partnerships and supporting our industries, here at home."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Leadership means bringing people together to find solutions that work for everyone. I look forward to seeing this new council take shape, and I thank in advance all members for their commitment to working together--labour, business and government--for the benefit of all Canadians."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

Quick facts

The Tripartite Advisory Council includes the following members: Bea Bruske, President, Canadian Labour Congress Lana Payne, National President, Unifor Magali Picard, President, Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec Derrick Hynes, President and Chief Executive Officer, Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications Goldy Hyder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Business Council of Canada Michelle LLambías Meunier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conseil du patronat du Québec

The Labour Program at Employment and Social Development Canada currently engages federally regulated private and public sector stakeholders through various tripartite tables, including the Labour Standards Advisory Committee and the Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Committee. This engagement is led by officials and is primarily undertaken to seek advice and expertise to address operational policy issues.

The new Tripartite Advisory Council is presided by the Interim Chair, Rob Wright, Deputy Minister of Labour and Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development Canada, and will focus on high-level strategic and emerging policy issues under the purview of the Labour Program's mandate.

Members of the new council will not be paid for their participation in the council. They will participate on behalf of the organization they represent but any opinions shared will not be interpreted as the official position of their respective organization, unless stated otherwise.

The federally regulated sector is composed of workplaces from a broad range of industries, including, among others, air transportation; rail, road and marine transportation; banks; and postal and courier services.

Associated links

For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]