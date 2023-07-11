General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada's Centre of Excellence will partner with a Canadian company to help commercialize the first Canada-made remotely piloted aerial system in its class

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian aerospace industry is a driving force for innovation and development in Canadian industries. It is one of the most researched and export-intensive sectors in Canada, contributing billions of dollars to the Canadian economy each year and supporting thousands of well-paying jobs. The Government of Canada is committed to continually strengthening this crucial sector of our economy through key investments that will cement Canada's place as a world leader in aerospace.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the Government of Canada will support, through the Strategic Innovation Fund, General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada's Centre of Excellence for remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), located in Sherbrooke, Quebec. With this $10 million investment, General Dynamics will undertake mission system integration, testing and demonstration on the LX300 helicopter, a disruptive Canadian-made RPAS produced by Quebec-based Laflamme Aero, and is expected to create over 100 well-paying jobs in Sherbrooke. Additionally, on July 7th Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions announced a $2.5 million investment, through the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative, for Laflamme Aero to produce the aforementioned LX300, the first Canadian-made RPAS in its class.

General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada is a global leader in the integration of advanced mission systems for aerospace and defence applications. This investment will position Canada at the leading edge of RPAS and will involve greater collaborations with numerous small and medium-sized enterprises and academic partners.

Quotes

"Canada's aerospace industry is a leading contributor to our economy and a driving force for innovation, and this deal with General Dynamics will also make us an innovative force for remotely piloted aircraft systems. Thanks to this investment and the joint work of General Dynamics and Laflamme Aero, an innovative Quebec-based company, we are solidifying our global leadership in the aerospace sector, strengthening our economy and creating well-paying, high-value jobs for the people of the Eastern Townships."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

By supporting GDMS-C, our government is helping to implement an important project that will have spin-offs in the Cantons-de-l'Est region and that will boost the growth of Quebec businesses. In fact, GDMS-C can count on Laflamme Aero's innovative products as it establishes its centre of excellence in Sherbrooke. By integrating into regional and global supply chains, homegrown SMEs ensure they can grow and reaffirm Canada's leadership in the aerospace, security, and defence sectors."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Through these investments, we aim to leverage our world class intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology with leading-edge aerospace capabilities across the country and make Canada a leader in RPAS innovation. We see RPAS as the future of aerospace, and we believe that Quebec, with its impressive aerospace hub, is the perfect place to be the foundation for this new and exciting initiative. Canada's contribution to support General Dynamics' Centre of Excellence in Sherbrooke, Quebec, is a testament to our aerospace expertise and its ability to transform the RPAS market on a global scale."

– Joel Houde, Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Mission Systems–International

Quick facts

In Budget 2021, the government announced that $1.75 billion in Strategic Innovation Fund support will be targeted to the aerospace sector for projects that anchor production mandates and jobs in Canada and support industrial transformation to grow Canada's global leadership in sustainable aviation.

in Strategic Innovation Fund support will be targeted to the aerospace sector for projects that anchor production mandates and jobs in and support industrial transformation to grow global leadership in sustainable aviation. The Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative is a national program announced in Budget 2021 to provide $250 million over three years to help the Canadian aerospace sector emerge from the pandemic and continue to compete on the global stage.

over three years to help the Canadian aerospace sector emerge from the pandemic and continue to compete on the global stage. General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada , headquartered in Ottawa , is one of Canada's largest and most established defence and security technology companies.

, headquartered in , is one of largest and most established defence and security technology companies. General Dynamics Mission Systems– Canada is a leader in the aerospace and defence industries, committed to developing and utilizing the skills and resources of Canadian suppliers, building Canada's manufacturing base, and supporting research and development while providing an innovation-driven workplace for over 1,000 people in Canada .

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]