Government of Canada invests to help increase exports of Canadian cherries

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was in Kelowna, British Columbia, today to announce more than $241,000 in funding to the BC Cherry Association (BCCA).

This investment, made under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriMarketing Program, will help the sector improve market access for Canadian fresh cherries in new and existing export markets. The funding will enable the BCCA to boost awareness of the sector in priority markets through the development of new promotional material and attendance at international tradeshows and buyers missions.

As part of this project, the BCCA will also implement a pest management protocol for the Japan, China, United States and South Korea markets, and design and produce export labels to meet market-specific requirements.

"The Government of Canada is committed to creating good middle-class jobs by helping our farmers and processors compete and succeed in markets at home and around the world. This investment will help the cherry industry open new international markets, contributing to the government's goal of $75 billion in agri-food exports by 2025."

- The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"A significant portion of the Canadian cherry business involves export. The BC Cherry Association has benefited from federal AgriMarketing funding for our activities for the past 7 years. This partnership with the federal government has been critical in paving the way for the BC Cherry Association to help expand world markets for cherries by promoting our industry abroad, and to coordinate export programs for existing world markets."

- Sukhpaul Bal, BC Cherry Association

The AgriMarketing program supports industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high quality and safe food. The program also helps industry maintain domestic market.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The BC Cherry Association was formed in 1998 to increase research and development of cherry production in the region, later broadening its scope to address trade and market access and development issues.

