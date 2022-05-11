Government of Canada invests to grow exports for Canada's red meat sector

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Seizing opportunities to increase and diversify Canadian red meat exports is key to the economic growth and profitability of Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $543,271 to support efforts by the Canadian Meat Council (CMC) to grow Canada's red meat exports.

With funding under the AgriMarketing Program, the CMC will implement a global market strategy that aims to maintain existing markets and identify new opportunities to diversify trade.

In collaboration with the Canadian Pork Council (CPC) and the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA), the CMC is undertaking activities such as trade advocacy missions, engaging with in-market intelligence specialists, and arranging inspection visits by international officials to demonstrate compliance with food safety standards for export. This work will help build and strengthen relationships with foreign industry partners and boost Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe products.

Canada's red meat sector is an important part of the Canadian economy with exports worth more than $9.4 billion in 2021. Increasing exports benefits Canadian producers and processors by stimulating economic activity and helping to grow their sales in international markets. Strong demand for Canadian red meat products supports jobs across the entire supply chain and contributes to the overall success of Canada's agriculture sector.

The Government of Canada is ensuring the red meat sector has the necessary resources to seize new export opportunities to remain competitive and continue to be a sustainable driver of economic growth.

"Canada's red meat industry is a strong driver of our nation's economy. This investment will help the industry diversity its exports and develop markets by building new trade relationships. Our producers and processors are at the heart of the vitality of our rural communities, and we will continue to support them."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"CMC along with Canadian Pork Council and Canadian Cattlemen's Association are grateful for the support given to our industry through the AgriMarketing program. This funding allows us to do valuable advocacy by reaching out to our counterparts and build allies to help influence decision-making in these markets. We are thankful that the government recognizes the importance of foreign markets for the meat industry as the demand keeps growing for our high-quality Canadian meat around the world."

- Chris White, President and CEO, Canadian Meat Council

The Canadian red meat sector represents the largest source of farm cash receipts totaling over $16 billion in 2021.

in 2021. The Canadian Meat Council (CMC) represents Canada's federally registered meat packers, meat processors and suppliers of good and services to the meat industry. The CMC advocates for its members to secure and improve Canada's global meat competitiveness.

federally registered meat packers, meat processors and suppliers of good and services to the meat industry. The CMC advocates for its members to secure and improve global meat competitiveness. The AgriMarketing Program, a federally-funded program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion , five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

