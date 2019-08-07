Government of Canada invests to advance animal science research

DESCHAMBAULT, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $1.4 million to the Deschambault Animal Science Research Centre (CRSAD) to help support innovation in animal science research that will help benefit producers in Quebec and throughout Canada. The investment was made through the AgriScience program of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The investment will be divided between three research projects including:

$ 123,000 towards research that will focus on developing a nutritional approach for production foie gras that will help establish the optimal feed intake for ducks. This will help address animal welfare, reduce production costs and improve public trust;

$553,000 towards research that will examine the effects of probiotics on honeybee health that will help improve longevity, disease immunity, hive performance and production quality; and

$719,000 towards research to determine the optimal age of weaning and its effects on the growth, health and milk production of goats.

Quotes

"Our government knows the importance of research and innovation to help improve efficiency and competitiveness and keep our agriculture sector at the forefront. Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we are committed to support farmers in keeping their operations innovative and productive with new tools and practices that will ensure a strong, diversified and competitive industry that provides well-paying jobs for the middle class families."

- Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The CRSAD is very grateful for the federal government's strong support for its research activities in three emerging sectors that have strong growth potential for Quebec and Canadian agriculture. In addition to the new knowledge acquired, the projects will contribute to the training of highly-qualified personnel who will then be able to act as agents of change in the production of bees, dairy goats or ducks and continue to support innovation in these sectors. The projects will also contribute to the improvement of production conditions and animal welfare."

- Doris Pellerin, CRSAD President

Quick Facts

The Deschambault Animal Science Research Centre (CRSAD) is a not-for-profit organization created in 1999 through a partnership between the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and Laval University to carry out and support animal science research for the improvement of agricultural practices.

to carry out and support animal science research for the improvement of agricultural practices. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation. Through the AgriScience Program, a five-year, $338 million initiative, the government is supporting leading edge discovery and applied science, and innovation driven by industry research priorities.

Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Deschambault Animal Science Research Centre (CRSAD)

