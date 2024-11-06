Pratt & Whitney Canada's research and development project will advance more sustainable aerospace technologies

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of its continued commitment to a strong aerospace sector in Canada, the Government of Canada is making investments that will foster innovation and bolster competitiveness in the Canadian aerospace industry and accelerate its green transformation. The aerospace sector is a driving force for innovation and economic growth in Canada, which makes the greening of the industry a crucial part of the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a contribution of $11.3 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to support Pratt & Whitney Canada's $34.9 million research and development (R&D) project targeted at maturing next-generation thermal engine technologies. By enabling more efficient performance and reduced emissions for future aircraft propulsion systems, these thermal engine technologies will help the sector move toward its net-zero carbon emissions objective.

By supporting R&D projects led by Pratt & Whitney Canada, investments by the Strategic Innovation Fund are expected to contribute to maintain thousands of jobs and employ students for around 325 co-op terms annually, and will involve collaborations with numerous research institutes and academic partners to support the advancement of aviation technology.

Based in Longueuil, Quebec, Pratt & Whitney Canada is a global leader in the development, manufacture and maintenance of gas turbine engines and auxiliary power units. This Strategic Innovation Fund investment will help position Canadian aerospace at the forefront of industry-wide efforts to develop green aerospace technologies to address the growing global demand for more sustainable aviation products.

"We are joining forces with the industry to develop a national aerospace strategy, aimed at keeping leaders ahead in sustainable technologies. Today, we are supporting an innovative R&D project with Pratt & Whitney Canada to strengthen Canada's leadership in sustainable aviation, reduce emissions, and meet climate goals. This project will create high-quality jobs and generate economic benefits during the sector's green transition."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund plays a vital role in supporting our industry's initiatives to innovate and harness opportunities for collaboration to achieve our common goal of reaching a more sustainable future for aviation. This particular project is targeted at demonstrating advanced solutions to increase engine thermal efficiency to help reduce fuel burn and emissions for a wide variety of future aircraft platforms. This complements our roadmap to advance hybrid-electric propulsion and alternative fuel technologies."

– Maria Della Posta, President, Pratt & Whitney Canada

In Budget 2021, the government announced that $1.75 billion in Strategic Innovation Fund support will be targeted to the aerospace sector for projects that anchor production mandates and jobs in Canada and support industrial transformation to grow Canada's global leadership in sustainable aviation.

in Strategic Innovation Fund support will be targeted to the aerospace sector for projects that anchor production mandates and jobs in and support industrial transformation to grow Canada's global leadership in sustainable aviation. In fall 2022, the Minister of Transport released Canada's Aviation Climate Action Plan 2022–2030, which lays out a strategy for achieving net zero by 2050.

Pratt & Whitney Canada is based in Longueil, Quebec , and also has facilities in Ontario , Alberta and Nova Scotia .

