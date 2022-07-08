Government of Canada invests over $750,000 to bring high-speed Internet to 357 households in Ontario

Residents of Campbellville to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), the Government of Canada is taking action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced more than $750,000 in funding for Mage Networks to bring high-speed Internet to 357 rural households in Campbellville, Ontario.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet. Investments like this one in Campbellville help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Access to Internet has never been more important. That is why our government is collaborating with Mage Networks in this project and contributing to the $1.1 million in combined funding to bring reliable high-speed Internet access to over 300 homes in Campbellville. Affordable high-speed Internet access is an essential service in this day and age, and this investment reinforces our government's commitment to connect 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"We learned from the pandemic that many people need the ability to work or attend school from home, access government services remotely, or shop online. Fast, reliable high-speed Internet is necessary to keep us connected as individuals and as a community, no matter where you live, work, play or study."

– Gordon Krantz, Mayor of Milton

"This grant from the Universal Broadband Fund will greatly improve Internet service in the region. Mage Networks appreciates the recognition from ISED that our innovative MagiNet solution is a key component in closing the digital divide for all Canadians. This Canadian technological innovation provides a maximum speed of 100 Mbps both down and up and, when combined with Mage's unique Guaranteed Streaming Bandwidth, will significantly enhance our customers' user experience. I am delighted to have Mage be a part of the expansion of broadband access in Ontario made possible by Universal Broadband Fund support."

– Dr. Sayed-Amr El-Hamamsy, President and CEO, Mage Networks

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2 .75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

.75 billion investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

page. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $843 million in connectivity projects in Ontario .

