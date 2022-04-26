Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced over $5 million in funding for Clearwater County and Switch Incorporated to bring high-speed Internet to 7,339 households in rural Alberta. Communities that will benefit from this project include Nordegg, Hay Lakes, New Sarepta, Cooking Lake, Collingwood Cove and Tofield.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"This investment will bring reliable high-speed Internet access to 7,339 households in Nordegg, Hay Lakes, New Sarepta, Cooking Lake, Collingwood Cove and Tofield, Alberta, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians to better, faster Internet. We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Canadians require Internet infrastructure that is affordable, reliable and accessible. With today's announcement, our government continues to deliver for rural Albertans and ensure that they have access to the high-speed Internet they deserve."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"This funding provides support to Phase 6 of Clearwater County's Core Backbone Fibre Infrastructure Project, which includes the installation of fibre from Ferrier Acres to Nordegg. Delivering broadband connectivity through this phase supports Clearwater County's strategic plan of hamlet growth and economic development."

– Daryl Lougheed, Reeve, Clearwater County

"Our unique approach to solving rural connectivity challenges brings the service closer to the edge. Through our partnership with the government, we will bring the fastest fixed wireless access in the country to rural residences in underserved Alberta communities."

– Darren Hokanson, Chief Executive Officer, Switch Incorporated

Quick facts

The project announced today is receiving over $5 million in Government of Canada funding to bring high-speed Internet to 7,339 households in Nordegg , Hay Lakes , New Sarepta , Cooking Lake, Collingwood Cove and Tofield, Alberta .

in Government of funding to bring high-speed Internet to 7,339 households in , , , Cooking Lake, and . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2 .75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to connect.

.75 billion investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to connect. On March 9, 2022 , a Canada - Alberta broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across Alberta will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to $780 million , co-funded equally by both levels of government.

, a - broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to , co-funded equally by both levels of government. To date, 171 projects supported through the UBF's Rapid Response Stream have been announced. These projects will bring high-speed Internet to more than 80,000 households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

page. Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved Internet speeds to over 1.2 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

