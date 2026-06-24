Government of Canada invests over $17 million to address health impacts from climate change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Climate change poses a significant and growing risk to the health and well-being of Canadians. More frequent and severe extreme weather events are leading to injuries, loss of life, and negative impacts on mental health.

Today, Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced an investment of over $17 million through the Climate Change and Health Capacity Building program to support 24 community-designed projects that advance knowledge, capacity and innovation in adapting Canada's health sector to climate change. The program includes two streams:

climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems (HealthADAPT); and,

protecting Canadians from extreme heat (HeatADAPT).

Many regions across Canada experience extreme heat events, often referred to as heat waves. Through HeatADAPT, over $13 million has been allocated, including to the University of British Columbia (UBC) and B.C.'s Provincial Heath Services Authority, which together received nearly $1.1 million in funding. UBC's research is examining the complex health risks faced by individuals with schizophrenia during extreme heat events and chronic heat exposure. This will help to develop critical insights into the roles housing security, indoor environmental quality and social inequities play in vulnerability to heat and other climate change events. B.C.'s Provincial Health Services Authority's work will help strengthen partnerships, research and data expertise to better understand and respond to extreme heat impacts, including heat-related illness and mortality.

As part of HealthADAPT, nearly $4 million has been allocated to organizations across Canada to support efforts to build climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems.

By building climate-resilient health systems and enhancing climate adaptation, Canada will be better equipped to address the health risks of climate change.

Quotes

"Climate change is already affecting people's health, from extreme heat to poor air quality. We're working with partners across the country to strengthen our health system so it can better respond and protect Canadians when these impacts happen."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"People in Vancouver and across British Columbia are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, including more frequent and intense extreme heat events. This investment supports local researchers and health experts who are developing practical solutions to better understand heat-related health risks and strengthen our ability to protect vulnerable populations. By working together, we are helping build healthier, more resilient communities for the future."

Wade Grant

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"Climate change does not affect everyone equally. By working alongside people living with schizophrenia, this project will help us better understand how housing, indoor environments, and health intersect during extreme heat and wildfire smoke, and how we can build more equitable responses to a changing climate."

Liv Yoon

Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology, University of British Columbia

Quick Facts



The 24 projects are underway in organizations across 10 provinces and territories including health authorities, municipalities, provinces, and academia.

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy (NAS) and the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP) outline the federal government's overarching framework on climate adaptation. HealthADAPT and HeatADAPT support health-related goals under NAS and GOCAAP.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has invested $7.2 million through HealthADAPT in partnership with 16 health authorities across 11 provinces and territories.

In 2024, HeatADAPT was launched as part of the program. Under this stream, $13.3 million has been invested to address the growing health risks associated with extreme heat.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in climate change adaptation since 2015. This includes $2.1 billion in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the NAS and support other adaptation-related activities.

Related documents

Backgrounder: HealthADAPT and HeatADAPT

Related links

Extreme heat events

Climate change and health

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 1-866-225-0709