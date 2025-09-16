The S.S. Klondike commemorates inland water transportation in the Yukon and is an iconic symbol of Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Parks Canada protects and presents national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas in Canada, enabling people to discover and connect with history and nature, and helping sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities.

Parks Canada is working on the long-term conservation of the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site. Restoration of the Atlin barge is largely complete and open for visitors to the site. Credit: Parks Canada. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a $14.2 million investment for structural improvements and remediation work at the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site in Whitehorse, Yukon.

This federal funding will support Parks Canada's muti-year conservation project of the S.S. Klondike to protect this historic wooden sternwheeler by improving the structural stability and removing lead-containing paint, while rehabilitating and weatherproofing the vessel. A project on the neighbouring historic Atlin barge to reconstruct the hull, decking, and railings, and improve accessibility will be completed this year.

From the 1860s to the 1950s sternwheelers served as the main link between the Yukon and the outside world and were aided by the barges working alongside these vessels. Conservation efforts on the S.S. Klondike will be helped by a historic shipsaw – a large, specialized band saw that can create rolling bevels in one continuous cut, to cut pieces of wood to reinforce the curved angles of a boat. The artifact was moved from Bear Creek near Dawson City and retrofitted for use on this project.

Through infrastructure investments, the Government of Canada conserves national treasures for future generations, supports local economies and benefits local tourism. This investment will ensure public safety, enhance visitor experiences, and protect built heritage in Canada.

"National historic sites help us reflect on our shared history, telling the stories of who we are as communities and as a country. The S.S. Klondike was one of over 250 sternwheelers that worked the Yukon waterways for more than four generations, linking the territory to the outside world shaping the region's society and economy. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in preserving one of the country's few remaining steam-powered paddlewheelers and keeping Yukon's riverboat history alive."

Dr. Brendan Hanley,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

Since 2015, federal infrastructure investments have enabled Parks Canada to improve the condition of approximately 5,000 assets across the country. The S.S. Klondike project is part of funding announced by the Government of Canada for Parks Canada administered sites, including $557 million from Budget 2022 and $545 million from Budget 2024.

project is part of funding announced by the Government of for Parks Canada administered sites, including $557 million from Budget 2022 and $545 million from Budget 2024. The S.S. Klondike, designated as a national historic site in 1967, commemorates inland water transportation in the Yukon from the 1860s to the 1950s and the role steam-powered river transportation played in connecting the Yukon to the outside world after the first vessel reached Fort Selkirk in 1866.

designated as a national historic site in 1967, commemorates inland water transportation in the from the 1860s to the 1950s and the role steam-powered river transportation played in connecting the to the outside world after the first vessel reached Fort Selkirk in 1866. While sternwheelers were the workhorses of this transportation system, barges worked alongside to increase freight-hauling capacity, moving machinery, ore, and community goods, maximizing movement of large amounts of freight through the short navigational season of the Yukon's lakes and rivers.

lakes and rivers. A key strategy of the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site of Canada Management Plan, 2022, focuses on the long-term conservation of the S.S. Klondike and its associated cultural resources, such as the Atlin barge.

Klondike focuses on the long-term conservation of the S.S. and its associated cultural resources, such as the barge. Site preparation work on the S.S. Klondike began in 2023 to remove and store artifacts, move equipment and supplies on site, test paint removal techniques, and establish environmental monitoring wells.

began in 2023 to remove and store artifacts, move equipment and supplies on site, test paint removal techniques, and establish environmental monitoring wells. The federal funding will improve the condition of the S.S. Klondike. Impacted from decades of being dry docked and exposed to a harsh northern climate and freeze-thaw cycles, the wooden structure has warped, creating gaps that allow rain and snow to penetrate and impact the integrity of the vessel. The lead-containing paint – commonly used in the past – will be replaced with a lead-free alternative.

Impacted from decades of being dry docked and exposed to a harsh northern climate and freeze-thaw cycles, the wooden structure has warped, creating gaps that allow rain and snow to penetrate and impact the integrity of the vessel. The lead-containing paint – commonly used in the past – will be replaced with a lead-free alternative. Although on-board tours of the S.S. Klondike are not available during the remediation work, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site grounds, outdoor interpretive exhibits and Atlin barge at their own pace. The S.S. Klondike National Historic Site website provides Welcome Centre hours of operation.

