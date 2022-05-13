Residents of rural Manitoba communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced $1,045,800 in funding to bring high-speed Internet through Starlink to up to 1,162 rural households in St. Laurent, Twin Lakes Beach, Laurentia Beach and Oak Point, Manitoba.

This funding will enable the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent to reimburse households in these four communities for the initial cost of connecting to Starlink's satellite network. For information about this program, please visit the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent's website.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"This investment will bring reliable, high-speed Internet access to up to 1,162 rural households in St. Laurent and surrounding areas, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians to better, faster Internet. We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This announcement heralds a project that will go a long way in helping to make access to better, faster Internet connectivity within the boundaries of the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent more affordable. The funding provided will boost our communities in terms of economic development, helping to foster growth by attracting businesses and retaining our youth and student populations. Until now, Internet service for our residents has been poor to non-existent. For our communities, this is truly a game changer."

– Cheryl Smith, Reeve, Rural Municipality of St. Laurent

"Access to Internet is a necessity. People living in rural and Indigenous communities in Manitoba without access to high-speed Internet are getting left behind. The pandemic has further transformed how we live, work, learn, and do business online. Through today's investment, our government will ensure that more Métis Manitobans have access to high-speed Internet, benefitting local communities."

– The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

"Today's announcement is great news for the residents of St. Laurent. High-speed Internet access is an essential tool that has only been made more vital due to the pandemic. Our government understands that it is critical to connect Canadians, especially in rural and remote regions, and we will continue to make investments that connect Manitobans across the province."

– Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We know that access to high-speed Internet is a top priority for rural and remote Canadians, and we are leveraging the latest technologies to ensure that all Canadians have access. High-speed Internet is more than just a convenience—it means opportunity. It enables physicians to see patients from a distance. It allows businesses to reach customers around the world, and it allows students in one classroom to connect with their peers in other parts of the country. This investment will help unlock economic and social opportunities for the residents of St. Laurent."

– Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"This investment bridges the digital divide, allowing residents of St. Laurent to take advantage of online services including telework, virtual health care, e-learning opportunities and everything in between. Today's announcement is yet another example of our government's work supporting rural and Métis Manitobans."

– The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. To date, 180 projects supported through the UBF's Rapid Response Stream have been announced. These projects will bring high-speed Internet to more than 92,000 households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

page. Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved Internet speeds to over 1.2 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

Associated links

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Luka Vujic, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-571-9582, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]