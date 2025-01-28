More than $2.8 million in funding will support five cultural organizations.

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Cultural spaces are vital to Canada's vibrant communities. They are places where we create, perform, preserve, showcase and collect works that represent who we are. They bring us together and help promote a sense of belonging.

Today, Jenica Atwin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament (Fredericton), announced more than $2.8 million in Canada Cultural Spaces Fund support for five cultural organizations in New Brunswick. She made the announcement at York Sunbury Historical Society in Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The York Sunbury Historical Society, which operates the Fredericton Region Museum, is receiving $48,040 for renovations that will improve the storage and security of artifacts while maintaining the integrity of the collection. The museum will now meet industry standards for artifact preservation and storage for New Brunswick museums.

The other organizations receiving funding are Under One Sky Monoqonuwicik-Neoteetjg Mosisisg Inc., which is receiving $1.5 million, Fredericton Playhouse Inc., which is receiving $1.2 million, the Saint John Theatre Company Inc., which is receiving $50,000, and la Coopérative de Théâtre l'Escaouette Ltée, which is receiving $42,500.

Quotes

"Museums, theatres and cultural spaces are better able to reflect their communities when they have modern infrastructure and equipment. To help communities realize this goal, our government is supporting innovation and essential upgrades to cultural facilities. Today's announcement is a testament to our support for arts and heritage cultural organizations throughout New Brunswick."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am pleased to announce this substantial investment in five cultural institutions in New Brunswick. Along with the other spaces in the province that we have supported, these institutions will now be better able to engage their communities and make arts and heritage more accessible to all New Brunswickers."

-Jenica Atwin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament (Fredericton)

"The Fredericton Region Museum is grateful for financial support from Canadian Heritage. Over recent years, we have been able to undertake outstanding improvements in museum operations, creating a safe and welcoming space. Modern artifact storage spaces that meet industry standards are essential in presenting the untold and diverse voices in Canada's history, including a summer exhibit outlining the contributions of local soldiers to the liberation of Italy and an upcoming exhibit on New Brunswick's connection to the No. 2 Construction Battalion."

-Cynthia Wallace-Casey, Exhibits Chair, Fredericton Region Museum

Quick Facts

The Fredericton Region Museum holds more than 30,000 artifacts in 12 permanent exhibits situated across more than 4,000 square feet of exhibit space. The museum collects, preserves and interprets historical data, records and objects from New Brunswick as well as York and Sunbury counties. Its programming includes permanent and temporary exhibitions, an artist-in-residency program, children's summer camps, a lecture series and an annual open house. Since 2017, the museum has dedicated a permanent gallery to the Wabanaki Way, an exhibition focused on the cultural history of Indigenous Peoples in New Brunswick.

Under One Sky Monoqonuwicik-Neoteetjg Mosisisg Inc. is using its funding to construct a new Awitgati Longhouse & Cultural Centre in central Fredericton.

Fredericton Playhouse Inc is using its funding to construct a new 77,580-square-foot performing arts centre, which will become the organization's new location. It is also acquiring specialized equipment including audio-visual systems, theatre lights, curtains, staging as well as control and rigging systems.

The Saint John Theatre Company Inc. is using its funding for renovations and the purchase of specialized equipment for its BMO Studio Theatre.

La Coopérative de Théâtre l'Escaouette Ltée in Moncton is using its funding to replace the elevator providing access to the organization's theatre, public washrooms, rehearsal rooms and multifunctional assembly areas.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

