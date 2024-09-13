Government of Canada invests in world-leading research infrastructure

Funding for TRIUMF will help support medical breakthroughs and Canadian physics research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian researchers and scientists need modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to make the breakthroughs that will help solve the world's biggest challenges. The federal government is making investments in these facilities to cement Canada's position as a world leader in research and innovation and to ensure Canada can retain and attract top researchers in their fields.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, visited TRIUMF, Canada's particle accelerator centre, to highlight the government's investment of $399.8 million over five years, as announced in Budget 2024.

This support will allow TRIUMF to upgrade infrastructure around its cyclotron particle accelerator, which is the largest of its kind in the world. It will also help keep TRIUMF and its research partners at Canadian universities at the forefront of physics research and enable new medical breakthroughs and treatments in fields like drug development and cancer therapy.

"Canada's research facilities play a critical role in finding solutions to major challenges and enabling scientific breakthroughs. The government's investment in TRIUMF will ensure continued support for one of Canada's world-class research facilities, driving research innovation and creating a better future for all Canadians and people around the world."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"With Budget 2024, the government is continuing to make historic investments in science and research. Supporting Canada's research facilities and infrastructure will help accelerate economic growth, boost innovation and unlock discoveries that will benefit all Canadians. The government is proud to support the cutting-edge work being done at TRIUMF, such as researching the smallest particles in the universe and developing isotopes to diagnose and treat disease."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We are tremendously pleased by and grateful for this historic investment in Canadian science. The federal government has recognized the immense value of TRIUMF's world-leading accelerator infrastructure, our community's contributions to the national academic ecosystem and to training the next generation of STEM leaders, and the leadership we enable for Canada within international big science."

– Nigel Smith, TRIUMF Executive Director and CEO

Since 2016, including initiatives proposed in Budget 2024, the federal government has invested over $22 billion in science and research initiatives, including infrastructure and emerging talent, as well as other science and technology support measures.

in science and research initiatives, including infrastructure and emerging talent, as well as other science and technology support measures. Budget 2024 provided $825 million over five years and $199.8 million per year ongoing to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years and $748.3 million per year ongoing to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.

over five years and per year ongoing to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as over five years and per year ongoing to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. Including the funding for TRIUMF, Budget 2024 provided investments of $734 million in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

