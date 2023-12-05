OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Too many children and youth experience concussions during sports and recreation activities, sometimes with tragic outcomes. To address this important public health issue, the Government is continuing to invest in concussion prevention, detection and management.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced almost $250,000 to Parachute Leaders in Injury Prevention (Parachute). This funding supports updates to the Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport and other key concussion resources. These updates will consider new recommendations for concussion in sport recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Parachute is a key stakeholder for concussion prevention and management in Canada. This national not-for-profit injury organization previously developed the Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport and other concussion knowledge and awareness products for stakeholders such as health professionals and sports organizations.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is funding this project through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF). The HCCF's program activities include raising awareness of how to prevent chronic diseases and common behavioural risk factors.

Through this investment, the Government of Canada is supporting the health and wellbeing of people in Canada by continuing to advance the prevention, detection and management of concussions.

"Our government is working with the provinces and territories to lead a pan-Canadian effort on concussion awareness, prevention, detection and management to improve safety and reduce concussions in sport and recreation. Everyone, including athletes, coaches, and parents, should have the tools they need to enjoy the activities they love while reducing their risk of concussions."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Concussion awareness is critical in sport. Understanding how to prevent, recognize and manage head injuries such as concussions allows all sport participants to be safe on and off the field of play. The revised Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport and the resources to be developed by Parachute will be useful for all athletes, coaches, parents and sport organizations."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Concussions are a type of brain injury that can occur from impacts to the head, neck, face or body.

Concussions can have short- and long-term effects on brain health.

Annually, hospital emergency departments treat an estimated 100,000 patients with concussions, with youth between 5-and-19-years-old accounting for 40% of those treated.

