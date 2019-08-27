Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality middle-class jobs and boost economic growth. Enhancing the northern transportation system supports and promotes economic growth and social development, offers job opportunities, ensures greater connectivity for Northerners, increases its resilience to a changing climate, and ensures that it can adapt to innovative technologies.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced an investment of $7.4 million to NAV CANADA for a project that will enhance flight safety and reliability for aircraft landing approaches in the North.

The project will improve access to northern aerodromes in poor weather conditions by introducing a new Global Navigation Satellite System instrument approach procedure. This will significantly improve the arrival and departure process by introducing vertically guided approach procedures, allowing aircraft to increase the reliability and efficiency of their landing.

The work includes:

assessing 61 aerodromes to identify sites where improvements to instrument procedures are possible,

developing a project plan to build, validate, and publish the new Global Navigation Satellite System instrument approach procedures at eligible sites.

This system will enhance flight safety, lead to lower operating costs, and thereby create greater economic and socio-economic growth and stability by saving time and fuel.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for Canada by creating an estimated 100 jobs during assessment and implementation.

Projects in the North receiving funding are supporting northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and are enhancing safety, security, economic and/or social development in Canada's three territories.

The projects are also addressing the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's territorial North, such as access to markets, economic opportunities, communities and essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, and federal Crown Corporations and Agencies are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

"Transportation is a lifeline for Northern communities and for economic development in Canada's Arctic. By finding ways to make our infrastructure more resilient, we are improving transportation safety and reliability."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

In many northern communities, air transport is the only year-round means of moving people and goods. Air transport provides a crucial link to essential services and work opportunities that are often not available within the community

Infrastructure development is more costly in the territorial North than in southern Canada due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season.

To improve and expand infrastructure in the northern regions of Canada, Budget 2019 increased the allocation of the National Trade Corridors Fund to Arctic and northern regions by up to $400 million over eight years, starting in 2020–21, bringing the total allocation to these regions to $800 million.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

