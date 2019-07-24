Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure improvements at the Port of Nanaimo

NANAIMO, BC, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $46.2 million for a project that will increase capacity at the Port of Nanaimo, and move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.

The Duke Point Terminal will be expanded to provide greater connection between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Expansion will reduce congestion at the terminal thereby improving capacity to ship and receive goods to and from international markets.

The work includes:

expanding the existing wharf from 182 metres to 325 metres;

building a new warehouse, a new administration and maintenance building, and a new truck gate;

replacing the existing crane with two 24-metre cranes;

increasing the terminal's storage area; and

upgrading the drainage, sewer, electrical, water and security systems around the terminal.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 900 jobs in the region during construction.

Minister Garneau also toured the Port of Nanaimo's new Vehicle Processing Centre that opened in April of this year and for which the Government of Canada invested $6.3 million. The 60,000 square-foot centre improves Canada's supply chain for automobiles imported into the country, and addresses congestion while also providing sustainable economic development opportunities for Nanaimo and Vancouver Island.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, funding projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

natural resources, and are important hubs connecting Canadian coast lines to inland domestic markets. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

