Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure for Saskatchewan's Great Sandhills Railway to move goods to market

UNITY, SK, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $12.4 million for two projects that will enhance rail capacity, reduce bottlenecks and increase competition by offering shippers access to two railways.

The first project will upgrade the track of the Great Sandhills Railway shortline running from Burstall, Saskatchewan to the Canadian Pacific Railway mainline outside Swift Current. This upgrade will help customers using the line to more efficiently move their goods to port for export, and also accommodate future growth in their operations. The number of trips on the line by the shortline railway will increase to once a day from twice a week, and blockage time on Canadian Pacific Railway's busy mainline will also be reduced as a result of more reliable and improved operations.

The second project will reduce congestion on the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific mainline tracks along the Edmonton corridor (between Saskatoon and Edmonton) by constructing three loop tracks as well as a repair shop at North West Terminal outside Unity, Saskatchewan. This work will increase rail traffic volumes, improve flow and improve the performance of the transportation network in the area by offering efficient access to both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific mainline tracks.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 300 jobs in the region during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

"I am pleased that this important project is going ahead. Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. These improvements will increase transportation options for the community, help businesses get more products to market, and create quality jobs."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

