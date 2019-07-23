Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Port of Vancouver to move goods to market

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $102 million for five projects that will increase efficiency at the Port of Vancouver and move Canadian goods to international markets.

The projects are:

$42.7 million to consolidate the operations of the Annacis Auto Terminal and the Richmond Terminal to accommodate the growing Asian automobile market and improve rail operations in the area.

to consolidate the operations of the Annacis Auto Terminal and the Richmond Terminal to accommodate the growing Asian automobile market and improve rail operations in the area. $12.2 million to improve road and rail traffic operations and develop new rail-serviced bulk export marine terminals within the Fraser Surrey Port Lands.

to improve road and rail traffic operations and develop new rail-serviced bulk export marine terminals within the Fraser Surrey Port Lands. $39.4 million to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Portside/Blundell corridor in Richmond .

to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Portside/Blundell corridor in . $1.6 million to explore ways to handle increased trade volumes by evaluating the viability of short sea shipping in Greater Vancouver .

to explore ways to handle increased trade volumes by evaluating the viability of short sea shipping in . $6 million to develop a real-time dashboard for the Ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert to measure end-to-end performance of the supply chain for all cargo moving through both ports.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 2320 jobs in the region during construction. They will allow the Port of Vancouver to remain competitive now and in the future.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, funding projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"Our government is investing $12.2 million to improve road and rail traffic operations and develop new rail-serviced bulk export marine terminals within the Fraser Surrey Port Lands. These much needed road upgrades and rail crossings, along with Port Vehicle Access Control System gates, four queuing lanes and an electronic queue management system will help reduce congestion, increase efficiency and make our streets safer. This is great for Surrey."

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"It's critical that we provide for the smooth movement of people and goods to foster economic growth and take advantage of the trade opportunities offered by Canada's Asia-Pacific Gateway. Federal support for the Portside Blundell Overpass and Upgrade Project will greatly improve the region's transportation network, improve the efficiency of existing trade corridors and port infrastructure, and attract new trade opportunities to the Richmond and surrounding areas."

Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East

"As one of Canada's most important trade corridors, Delta is a good place to invest in the infrastructure that supports the success of Canadian companies worldwide. Our government is investing over $42 million in the expansion and optimization of Annacis Auto Terminal, an important partner in Canada's auto industry. This investment will help ensure the success of the terminal in Delta, while creating good jobs, building strong infrastructure and opening new markets."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth, the Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

economic growth, the Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 18.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to in 2018. Canada's western ports exported approximately $55 billion of goods in 2018. With respect to volumes, the Port of Vancouver is Canada's largest port and the third largest in North America . It handled 147.1 million tonnes of cargo handled in 2018 (2.8 million tonnes per week). The Port of Vancouver moves many of Canada's key export commodities including coal, grain, forest products, chemical, metals and minerals and fertilizers.

western ports exported approximately of goods in 2018. With respect to volumes, the Port of is largest port and the third largest in . It handled 147.1 million tonnes of cargo handled in 2018 (2.8 million tonnes per week). The Port of moves many of key export commodities including coal, grain, forest products, chemical, metals and minerals and fertilizers. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

