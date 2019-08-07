Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Canadian National Railway Yale subdivision near Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport announced a major investment of $20 million to increase rail capacity near Abbotsford resulting in a significant increase in overseas trade to and from terminals in the Port of Vancouver.

The project will twin approximately 5.6 kilometres of Canadian National Railway tracks eliminating the last section of single track within the 40-kilometre Canadian National rail corridor leading to the Port of Vancouver. The project will address bottlenecks along the rail corridor, and increase capacity and fluidity to accommodate growth in train traffic to and from the expanding import and export terminals at Burrard Inlet and Roberts Bank. The work consists of engineering design; grading; the construction of track, bridge and retaining walls; as well as upgrading the signaling system.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 400 jobs in the region during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

