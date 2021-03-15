Government of Canada invests in training to help Canadians in Toronto, Ontario, become certified in skilled trades

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - In order to help maintain a robust workforce and better position our country for a strong economic recovery, the Government of Canada is investing in the skilled trades to ensure that Canadians have the training they need to access good, well-paying jobs. The government is making targeted investments, so that key groups facing barriers—like women, newcomers, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, and Black and racialized Canadians—can better find work in the skilled trades through projects led by unions and their partner organizations.

Today, Member of Parliament for Parkdale-High Park, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced over $1.6 million in funding to The Redwood for a project under the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) that will help local apprentices in Toronto succeed in the skilled trades. This funding is part of the Government of Canada's $62 million investment over five years to help develop a highly qualified skilled trades workforce, and prepare Canadians to fill available jobs as our economy restarts.

The UTIP supports union-based apprenticeship training and works to reduce barriers to participation and success in Red Seal trades. The first stream, Investments in Training Equipment, helps unions across Canada improve the quality of training through investments in equipment and materials. The second stream, Innovation in Apprenticeship, supports innovation and strengthens partnerships to address challenges that are limiting apprenticeship outcomes in Canada.

Funded under the Innovation in Apprenticeship stream of the UTIP, the project will support survivors of domestic and gender-based violence by providing flexible, well-paid employment in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) trade through partnerships with Red Seal trade leaders. Participants will be provided with supports, such as employment and motivation counselling and childcare during training, designed to meet violence survivors' needs and ensure they are able to pursue and complete their training. The goal of this project is to address the systemic barriers that women encounter in the skilled trades and help survivors achieve financial independence.

In the 2020 Speech from the Throne, the Government of Canada committed to making historic investments in training and to creating more than 1 million jobs to get Canadians back to work, restoring employment to pre–pandemic levels. Providing immediate and comprehensive training through initiatives like the UTIP will help achieve these goals.

Quotes



"As we continue to fight COVID-19, our support for workers remains strong. Skilled tradespeople across the country have been critical to essential sectors during this pandemic, and they will continue to be so as Canada moves toward economic recovery. This investment will help Canadians, including Canadians from key groups facing barriers, get the training they need to launch exciting and well-paying careers in the trades."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Skilled tradespeople are a key component of Canada's workforce, and are vital to the strength and diversity of our local economies. This investment will help create a pool of qualified tradespeople in Toronto and in communities across the Greater Toronto Area who are ready to take on in-demand jobs during the economic recovery."

– Arif Virani, Member of Parliament for Parkdale-High Park, Ontario, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice

"This $1.65 million investment from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) will build a strong foundation for our employment social enterprise over the next five years. It has allowed us to hit the ground running at a critical time when well-paid, secure jobs in the skilled trades can afford survivors of violence the economic independence they need to break free from the cycle of abuse."

– Abi Ajibolade, Executive Director, The Redwood

Quick Facts

Through the UTIP, the Government of Canada provides $25 million annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades.





provides annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades. Demand for skilled tradespeople is expected to remain strong as the economy moves toward recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2019 and 2028, about 700,000 skilled trades workers are also expected to retire. Meeting these demands will require the recruitment and training of thousands of additional skilled workers.





In Canada , young women continue to be less likely to express interest in a career in the skilled trades. According to a survey by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, only 2% of 15-year-old female students indicated they were planning to pursue a career in the skilled trades.





, young women continue to be less likely to express interest in a career in the skilled trades. According to a survey by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, only 2% of 15-year-old female students indicated they were planning to pursue a career in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada invests significantly in apprenticeships through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding and support for the Red Seal program. The Government is also working with the provinces and territories to harmonize apprenticeship training requirements in targeted Red Seal trades.

Associated Links

Government of Canada invests in training to help Canadians become certified in the skilled trades

Union Training and Innovation Program

Support for apprentices

Budget Plan

Speech from the Throne

Fall Economic Statement

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

