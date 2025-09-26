YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The transition to a low-carbon economy is accelerating, and with it comes the need for a highly skilled workforce to support Canada's energy sector. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in training opportunities to better equip workers with the skills needed to thrive in sustainable industries.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, highlighted a federal investment of over $8 million through the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund to support the Sustainable North: Our Workforce project, led by the Mine Training Society.

This investment will provide in-person skills training to nearly 1,850 mid-career workers and new workers, including Indigenous people in remote communities throughout the Northwest Territories, helping them develop the expertise required for transitioning to low-carbon employment. The Sustainable North: Our Workforce project will also establish an advisory committee made up of employers, industry stakeholders and community service agencies to ensure that training programs are tailored to industry needs and that participants receive valuable, job-ready skills.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's commitment to create sustainable job opportunities for workers and aligns with Canada's interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023 to 2025, guiding efforts to achieve net-zero emissions. As global trade barriers evolve, these efforts are critical to fostering economic growth, transforming the economy, and contributing to greater prosperity for Indigenous communities.

"In supporting this project, our government is helping make sure that workers across the North – including Indigenous workers – have access to the kind of hands-on training they need for good jobs in the low-carbon economy. This investment not only supports careers, but it will also help transform Canada's economy and ensure that major projects are built with strong Indigenous partnerships."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Our world is rapidly changing, and we must adapt. That's why the Federal Government is investing in training and upskilling--to prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow, strengthen our economy, and ensure that no one is left behind. Together, we are building a low-carbon future, powered by the strongest workforce in the G7."

– Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada for this opportunity to help prepare our northern workforce for employment and educational opportunities in this important new field, and we are delighted to be undertaking this project with two of our long-term, valued partners - DeBeers Canada and Burgundy Diamond Mines."

– Annemieke Mulders, Chief Executive Officer, Mine Training Society

The Sustainable North: Our Workforce project is one of eight initiatives that received funding through the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund, which will support more than 10,000 Canadian workers. These projects are helping Canadians build the skills needed for jobs in electric vehicle maintenance, green buildings and retrofits, low-carbon energy, and carbon management.

The call for proposals for the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund 2024 application period was open for nine weeks, from March 8, 2024, to May 15, 2024. Organizations were encouraged to respond to the call for proposals electronically via the Grants and Contributions Online Services (GCOS) portal.

Approximately 1.3 million workers across all sectors are expected to retire over the next three years. The Royal Bank of Canada estimates that as many as 400,000 new jobs would be added in fields that will demand enhanced skills due to the net-zero transition between 2021-2030. Investments in training are essential to equip the workforce with the skills needed for tomorrow's economy .

