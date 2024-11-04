Minister of Veterans Affairs announces up to $11.4 million for projects that support Veterans and their families, including $500K to Sistema New Brunswick.

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Veterans have served our country with pride. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting them. As we approach Veterans' Week, from November 5-11, communities across the country come together to recognize, remember and honour Canada's Veterans, their families, and their service to our country.

In Moncton today, Minister Petitpas Taylor was joined by Veterans, serving members and their families to announce an investment of up to $11.4 million to support the work of Veteran serving organizations across the country. Part of this funding, $500,000, will support a new project led by Sistema New Brunswick at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown. Additional projects will be announced over the coming months.

The one-of-a-kind project is designed to support the children of Veterans and military families by teaching them to play instruments used in traditional military bands. Children and youth will participate in a daily program that teaches them how to play woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

Between 2018 and 2023, the Government of Canada has invested $42.6M in 123 initiatives that support the work of Veterans organizations across Canada.

Quotes

"When Canadians serve our country, their families serve with them. Sistema New Brunswick inspires thousands of children each year. Through the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund, we're expanding their reach with a new program that will benefit the children of military families and Veterans. Across the country, our Government is supporting projects like this one, which make a real difference for Veterans and their families."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are deeply grateful for the Department of Veterans Affairs' generous support, which enables Sistema New Brunswick to expand and serve the children of Veterans and military families. Through high-quality music education and a welcoming community, this initiative will offer young musicians a space to build resilience, find belonging, and foster a love for music and learning—values that reflect New Brunswick's military community. This vital support is the next step toward our goal of inspiring '10,000 children' across the province to reach their full potential through learning and performing orchestral music."

Kenn Mainville, President and CEO, New Brunswick Youth Orchestra, Sistema New Brunswick

Quick facts

Budget 2024 provided an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund (VFWF). A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund (VFWF). A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives tailored to improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Sistema New Brunswick will receive $500,000 to launch a new program at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown. Sistema New Brunswick's program, Sistema NB-5CDSB, will be one-of-a-kind in Canada , designed to support the children of military families teaching them to play instruments used in traditional military bands.

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]