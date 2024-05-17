RICHMOND, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Couvent Mont-Saint-Patrice renovation project will save energy, reduce carbon emissions, use renewable energy sources and improve accessibility for all, thanks to an investment of more than $2.3 million from the federal government.

Announced by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, this project will benefit Richmond residents by enhancing the local heritage while promoting a better quality of life through reduced energy costs, improved accessibility and environmental preservation, creating a sustainable and inclusive place for generations to come.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting impacts on the local environment.

Funding for this project will be used to reduce the building's operating costs and ecological impact, while increasing its energy efficiency. This will be achieved by installing a heat pump system to heat the building, as well as replacing exterior doors and windows to reduce heat loss. In addition, the project will include the installation of a geothermal system and improvements to make the building more accessible.

The Green and Infrastructure Community Buildings program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"By adopting high standards for energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, our government is actively contributing to the fight against climate change. I am convinced that the Couvent Mont-Saint-Patrice will become not only a restored jewel of our history, but also a beacon of sustainability for generations to come."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

« This is a major investment which will undoubtedly contribute to positioning the Couvent Mont-Saint-Patrice as a gathering place hosting numerous socio-community organizations which the community greatly needs to ensure its dynamism. Congratulations to the directors and thank you to the Government of Canada for its generous contribution. »

Bertrand Ménard, Mayor of Richmond

«The convent, at the heart of the artistic, cultural and community development of Val St-François.»

Benoit St-Pierre, President of the Board of Directors of Couvent Mont-Saint-Patrice

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,399,912 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 66.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.5 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

