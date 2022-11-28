Investment will support more than 200 talented postdoctoral researchers and doctoral students across the country

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada values Canada's scientific community and proudly supports scientists and researchers in building a stronger, healthier and more equitable future for Canada.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, announced the recipients of 166 Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and 70 Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships. These awards represent an investment of $34.7 million over three years and will help Canadian research institutions attract and retain highly qualified trainees, positioning Canada as a global centre for research training and research excellence that will help to drive the country's economic growth.

These scholars are the next generation of top-tier doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers in health, natural sciences and engineering, and social sciences and humanities. Examples of funded research include:

Vanier -awarded Sume Ndumbe-Eyoh, from the Université de Montréal, who is researching how to improve the quality and accessibility of health care to create a more equitable health system for all Canadians, particularly Black Canadians and other racial minorities

-awarded Sume Ndumbe-Eyoh, from the Université de Montréal, who is researching how to improve the quality and accessibility of health care to create a more equitable health system for all Canadians, particularly Black Canadians and other racial minorities the Banting-backed project, "From genes to ecology: The current and future distribution of arbovirus vectors," led by Daniel Peach , from the University of British Columbia , which will drive research leading to a better understanding of and protection against arboviruses, which cause a variety of diseases in humans

, from the , which will drive research leading to a better understanding of and protection against arboviruses, which cause a variety of diseases in humans a Vanier -awarded project by Helen Wong , from Dalhousie University , which will research how to identify opportunities to support healthy food and beverage purchasing decisions through grocery shopping online

-awarded project by , from , which will research how to identify opportunities to support healthy food and beverage purchasing decisions through grocery shopping online the Banting-awarded project, "Inclusive learning environments in higher STEM education: supporting the sense of belonging of students with disabilities," led by Juuso Nieminen , from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology , which will produce research to help students with disabilities thrive in academics and support them throughout their educational pursuits

Today's investment pushes the boundaries of knowledge and innovation by supporting Canada's research community and world-class researchers to solve our world's toughest problems and generate new ideas for a better, more equitable future for everyone.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada continues to make record investments in science and research because we know it's key to creating a more equitable future for all. This year's recipients of the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships represent the highest calibre of researchers in the health sciences, natural sciences and engineering, and social sciences and humanities. They will bring new voices and new insights to help ensure that cutting-edge discoveries continue to propel Canada as a global leader."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Congratulations to the 2022 Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships recipients! We celebrate your dedication to research and growing Canada's outstanding research ecosystem. Through these continued investments, we help foster the development of our next generation of talented researchers, who will develop innovative solutions and lead the charge toward a bright future for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I'm delighted to extend my congratulations and best wishes to the latest cohort of Vanier scholars and Banting fellows. I'm confident this investment will benefit Canadians across the country as your research helps to inform policies that address society's major economic, environmental, health and social challenges, now and into the future."

– Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"Canada's research granting agencies are pleased to recognize the excellent and diverse research being conducted by this year's recipients. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of your research and following your careers as you work to create a better Canada for everyone. Congratulations, and best of luck!"

– Dr. Michael J. Strong, President of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Quick facts

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships are funded through the three federal research granting agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada .

and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of . This year's investment totals $34.7 million , with $24.9 million for Vanier scholarships over three years and $9.8 million for Banting fellowships over two years.

, with for scholarships over three years and for Banting fellowships over two years. The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships program supports some of the very best postdoctoral researchers, who will positively contribute to Canada's economic, social and research-based growth.

economic, social and research-based growth. The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships program helps Canadian institutions attract and retain highly qualified doctoral students in the social sciences and humanities, natural sciences and engineering, and health research.

The Government of Canada is also taking new, permanent steps to reduce the burden of student loans on Canadian students so they can invest in building their futures. The 2022 Fall Economic Statement proposes to make all Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans permanently interest-free, including those currently being repaid, beginning on April 1, 2023 . This change has an estimated cost of $2.7 billion over five years and $556.3 million ongoing.

is also taking new, permanent steps to reduce the burden of student loans on Canadian students so they can invest in building their futures. The proposes to make all Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans permanently interest-free, including those currently being repaid, beginning on . This change has an estimated cost of over five years and ongoing. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14 billion in science and research across the country.

