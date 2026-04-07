The Dance Foundation will purchase The Dance Centre, thanks to an important federal investment in cultural infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Cultural spaces play a vital role in fostering creativity and supporting a diverse and inclusive arts sector. The Government of Canada supports the vitality of arts venues by investing in cultural infrastructure projects that ensure artists can create, collaborate and share their work with audiences in Canada and beyond.

Today, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), announced $2 million for the Dance Foundation to purchase The Dance Centre in the heart of downtown Vancouver. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. They were both present for a special media event at The Dance Centre, where details of this investment were shared.

The support from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will allow the Dance Foundation to purchase the building it has leased since 2001. The purpose-built, 32,000-square-foot facility includes 6 custom-designed studios, a 154-seat production studio theatre, and a range of administrative and meeting spaces. The Dance Centre supports more than 40 dance organizations and provides space for 15 cultural tenants.

With this acquisition, The Dance Centre can move forward with confidence, ensuring long-term stability for its operations and uninterrupted access to vital spaces for the dance community. The organization facilitates more than 87,000 visits through performances, programming, festivals and community initiatives.

Quotes

"Through the transformative power of the arts, dance creates inclusive spaces where people of all backgrounds can connect, express themselves and feel a true sense of belonging. By building bridges across communities, The Dance Centre is strengthening Canada's creative economy and expanding opportunities for artists to create, collaborate and share their work at home and around the world. The Dance Centre is now poised to build on its legacy with renewed momentum and the stability of a permanent home."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Dance Centre is a beacon for British Columbia's dance community, serving as a vibrant cultural space where artistic expression and collaboration thrive. I recall getting it started a few decades ago with help of Scotiabank. Today's investment supports the permanent acquisition of this important facility, ensuring that The Dance Centre will remain accessible to artists and audiences for generations to come. I look forward to seeing The Dance Foundation's continued artistic excellence strengthen and inspire our community in the years ahead."

--The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"Today marks a defining moment for dance in British Columbia. Since opening our building 25 years ago, we have seen over two million visits, supported thousands of artists, and welcomed audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Securing this land ensures that artists will always have a purpose-built home to create and innovate. It is an extraordinary day for our community, and we look forward to strengthening the dance sector and enriching the community's cultural life for decades to come."

--Mirna Zagar, Executive Director, The Dance Centre

"As our land lease approached its end, the future of this building was uncertain. Securing the site was critical. This is not simply a real estate transaction--it is an investment in cultural infrastructure, community vitality and long-term sustainability in a city where access to creative space is increasingly fragile. This purchase bolsters the revitalization of the Granville Entertainment District and affirms the essential role of arts and culture in building vibrant neighbourhoods. We are profoundly grateful to the Government of Canada as a partner who helped made this possible."

--Linda Blankstein, Chair, The Dance Foundation

Quick Facts

The Dance Centre is one of Canada's most prolific dance facilities, and is a purpose-built, shared-use, multifaceted organization offering a range of activities that support the dance community. It acts as a resource centre for dance professionals and the public in British Columbia. The facility, opened in 2001 on the site of a historic 1930s bank branch, was designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson.

The Dance Centre supports professional dance companies and independent artists with resources, information and access to opportunities in funding, employment, training and performance. It also presents a dynamic year-round program of public events, highlighting the diversity of artists in British Columbia. Community initiatives include an annual open house, International Dance Day celebrations and free studio showings throughout the season.

The Dance Foundation is a non-profit organization that owns and operates The Dance Centre, with a mission to provide specialized, affordable and safe rehearsal, creation and performance space for dance professionals and companies.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and the planning and design of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

The Dance Centre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]