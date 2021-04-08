Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions invests nearly $1.4 million in snowmobile and quad trail maintenance in both regions to help attract winter activity enthusiasts from home and abroad in the coming years.

VAL D'OR, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The practice of winter trail activities contributes to Quebec's regional vitality. In the context of a global pandemic, several regions have been impacted by the temporary absence of international tourists. Outdoor activities have nonetheless enabled local people to enjoy themselves and take advantage of Canada's natural beauty and richness, while also helping to diversify the economies of our communities.

To showcase more broadly the unparalleled attractions around Quebec's regions and to enable businesses and organizations offering winter trail activities to be ready for the next season, we must continue to invest in trail maintenance and provide an optimal experience to tourists from home and abroad.

Enhancing the experience of future winter seasons

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced financial support totalling $1,399,211 for the Club Quad du Cuivre Rouyn-Noranda, the Club de moto-neige de Lebel sur Quévillon, the Club d'auto neige Chibougamau, the Club de moto-neige de Malartic, the Club de motoneige d'Amos, the Club Motoneigiste M.R.C. Rouyn-Noranda and the Club Moto-neige Matagami through the Winter Tourism Initiative.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada is keen to support recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, especially in these uncertain times. The investments announced today are helping to improve and prepare facilities for the post-COVID-19 recovery, and these initiatives will benefit all Canadians, and then tourists from around the world.

Quotes

"Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of kilometres of trails in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions have enabled Quebecers to get away. Today, we are investing to improve the trails so that people can benefit even more from their regions' magnificent scenery. This will make a concrete difference in the lives of local families and, in coming years, will attract even more tourists from home and from around the world. Thank you to all of the employees and volunteers who work hard to provide proper maintenance to the trails!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Tourism is an economic engine for all our communities and will be a key part of our economic recovery. Winter tourism dynamizes regions during the coldest months of the year and, as we have seen during the pandemic, it contributes not only to citizens' well-being but also to the vitality of local economies. Our government is proud to promote initiatives such as these, which are having a positive impact on regional economic development, supporting good jobs for the middle class and bringing joy to people in a Nordic country such as ours."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. With an initial budget of $10M over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13M .

over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Backgrounder: Supporting winter tourism in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord‑du‑Québec regions

Val-d'Or, Quebec, April 8, 2021 – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The following information is in addition to the news release issued on April 8, 2021, outlining CED's financial assistance per organization.

Summary

7 projects supported by CED

$1,399,211 in CED financial contributions

Details

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]