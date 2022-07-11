OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's small businesses are driving innovations to help develop efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to ensure the economy remains competitive and well-positioned for the future. Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, the Minister of Agriculture announced a total of $950,000 in funding for 4 small-businesses under the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program in order to help safeguard Canada's food, plants, and animals.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in innovation that supports small businesses in their efforts to develop new or improved tools, technology, methods and processes for the benefit of Canadians, the environment, and our economy. This funding will allow businesses to respond to unique challenges, including the detection of marine biotoxins, foot-and-mouth disease vaccine matching, and detection of granulomas for tuberculosis surveillance.

To do so, the following four businesses have received funding:

Bioimaging Research Solutions Inc. ( Guelph, Ontario ) has received $150,000 to develop an automated tool that will scan specific lymph nodes within the carcass to identify tissues at higher risk for presence of bovine tuberculosis.

) has received to develop an automated tool that will scan specific lymph nodes within the carcass to identify tissues at higher risk for presence of bovine tuberculosis. Silk Way Services Inc. ( Toronto, Ontario ) has received $150,000 to use advanced diagnostic imaging systems to identify tissues at higher risk for presence of bovine tuberculosis.

) has received to use advanced diagnostic imaging systems to identify tissues at higher risk for presence of bovine tuberculosis. Shaddari Inc. ( Montreal, Quebec ) has received $350,000 to apply artificial intelligence in determining the best vaccines to use during a foot-and-mouth outbreak of the disease.

) has received to apply artificial intelligence in determining the best vaccines to use during a foot-and-mouth outbreak of the disease. Sensoreal Inc. ( Montreal, Quebec ) has received $300,000 from to complete a prototype for a rapid screening device that can be used to detect paralytic shellfish toxins found in Canadian coastal waters. Upon completion of the two year phase, the business will have opportunities for bringing this innovative portable device to the market.

We recognize the importance of cutting-edge research and technology to provide businesses the opportunity to grow while ensuring Canadians have access to the high-quality food and products they need.

ISC challenges provide an opportunity for greater business-research collaboration between Canadian small businesses and the Government of Canada to advance science and innovation, and support evidence-based decision-making to safeguard Canada's food, plants and animals.

Quotes

"Protecting the wellbeing of all Canadians means safeguarding Canada's food, plants, and animals. Our government is proud to partner with Canadian small and medium businesses to help them develop new efficient technologies which will serve to better protect Canada's food supply."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

"Our farmers take great care of their animals and our government continues to invest in research and innovation to keep herds healthy. Preventing and treating animal diseases is a key to the success of the sector."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our government understands that giving Canadian businesses the tools and opportunities to grow and innovate is paramount to their success. With their leading-edge solutions, today's awardees truly demonstrate the power of innovation when it comes to solving challenges and finding innovative ways to ensure Canada's food safety."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick Facts

Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) is a research and development procurement program administered by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The program supports partnerships between government departments and Canadian innovators in the development of early stage, pre-commercial innovation with the ultimate goal of promoting the growth of Canada's small businesses.

small businesses. There are 21 federal departments and agencies, including the CFIA, participating in the program.

Under the ISC program, the CFIA is posting challenges that allow Canadian small businesses to develop innovative solutions using technology and scientific research.

