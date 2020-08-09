As we walk the road of reconciliation together, the federal government remains strongly committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities.

Government of Canada supports Saskatchewan Indigenous Economic Development

In celebration of this important day, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), today announced $895,000 in funding to support initiatives that aim to bring culturally-relevant programming for Indigenous peoples to fully participate in the economic growth of Saskatchewan.

Delivered by WD, this funding will support two made-in-Saskatchewan projects led by Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations in the region. It will create good local jobs and spur entrepreneurship and career development by helping the Ya'thi Néné Land and Resource Office develop training and employment opportunities for residents of northern Saskatchewan affected by the slow-down of uranium mining in the Athabasca Basin. Funding will also support the Gabriel Dumont Institute Training and Employment Inc. to build on a successful entrepreneurship pilot program focused on Métis entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan.

Quotes

"True reconciliation means supporting Indigenous communities and businesses by providing opportunities for their success. This investment from WD will do just that – helping Indigenous business people to seize opportunities, helping Indigenous organizations deliver important local projects and supporting Indigenous communities on their path to self-sufficiency and prosperity. I'm excited to see the difference that this investment will make for Indigenous communities across Western Canada."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Our government is making strategic investments to help communities and businesses capitalize on economic development and growth opportunities and kick-start the country's economy. Indigenous small- and medium-sized businesses exemplify the ingenuity and drive that is at the core of the region's entrepreneurial spirit."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

Quick Facts

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed each year on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of the world's Indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

to promote and protect the rights of the world's Indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection. The funding announced today is provided through WD's programs, which strategically invests in projects that promote sustainable community economic diversification, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the department on Twitter: @WD_Canada

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Backgrounder: Western Economic Diversification Canada's investments support Indigenous skills development and jobs in Saskatchewan

As we walk the road of reconciliation together, the Government of Canada remains strongly committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities.

The Government of Canada, through Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), is investing $895,000 to support Saskatchewan Indigenous communities.

Indigenous-focused projects supported by WD

Gabriel Dumont Institute Training and Employment Inc. $745,000

Build on a successful entrepreneurship pilot program focused on Métis entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan. The intent is to train 350 individuals, while creating 20 jobs and completing 13 community-based projects. The funds will also help in the creation or expansion of 100 Métis-owned businesses.

Ya'thi Néné Land and Resource Office $150,000

Create training and employment opportunities for residents of northern Saskatchewan affected by the slow down of uranium mining in the Athabasca Basin. The intent is to train 50 Indigenous participants while creating 25 jobs. Training will be tailored to employment opportunities available in northern Saskatchewan such as health, trades, hospitality and aviation.

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Rhonda Laing, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

