STURGEON FALLS, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that all Canadians can access an education in the official language of their choice. Investing in post-secondary institutions is essential in equipping young people for their future and encourage the vitality of official language minority communities.

Today, Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, announced an investment of more than $560,000 for Collège Boréal. He was accompanied by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue. They made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages.

With this investment, Collège Boréal renovated certain facilities at the Nipissing Campus at École Franco-Cité in Sturgeon Falls, with the goals of:

Adapting its training services;

Supporting the success of minority Francophone students;

Increasing its visibility and recruitment among high school students;

Increasing exchanges between secondary and post-secondary education levels.

Renovation work included the interior and exterior of the campus building. Interior improvements included renovating reception areas, adding staff offices, relocating video projection rooms and teaching rooms, painting rooms, replacing carpets, installing mechanical systems for air intake and cooling, and converting a classroom into a computer workspace and warehouse.

Exterior renovations focused on the building's front façade. This involved replacing windows, enhancing the building's appearance with a painting on decorative panels and adding a promotional electronic sign. Since completion, the Nipissing Campus now has 11 new workspaces for post-secondary services and employment staff.

A tenant for 27 years, Collège Boréal also relocated its job search services centre to the Nipissing Campus. This essential modernization will reinforce and extend the partnership between the Franco-Ontarian educational institution and community.

This project is made possible by the Development of Official Language Communities - Minority-Language Education program and the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028.

"The renovation of the Nipissing Campus is much more than a simple modernization, it is an investment in the future of French education in minority communities. We support student success and are strengthening our commitment to the community. By partnering with the province on this project, we are contributing to the economic, social and cultural vitality of the French-speaking community in Northern Ontario."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Investing in the renovation of Collège Boréal's Nipissing facility is more than a simple modernization. By creating collaborative learning spaces, we are encouraging productive exchanges that nurture the academic spirit and strengthen cohesion within the educational community."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"The transformation of the Nipissing Campus facilities is a crucial step in increasing our visibility and attractiveness to high school students. By providing modern, inspiring spaces, we aim to become a top choice for future students, promoting a smooth transition between secondary and post-secondary education."

- Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages

"True to its mission, Collège Boréal is continuing its efforts to expand and strengthen Ontario communities' access to quality postsecondary studies in French. Beyond a range of programs up to the baccalaureate, numerous services including continuing education, adult development, business training and employment services are now under one roof, on our completely renovated Nipissing campus."

- Daniel Giroux, President, Collège Boréal

Unveiled on April 26 2023, the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 provides an additional $47 million over five years to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community facilities serving official language minority communities. These funds are in addition to the $14.8 million per year from the previous action plan. Part of these investments is earmarked for the Community Spaces Fund.

The federal investment was made in part through the Official Languages Support Programs, whose overall objective is to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promote English and French in Canadian society.

The 2021 budget proposed to provide Canadian Heritage with $81.8 million over two years, starting in 2021-2022, to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community spaces that serve official language minority communities.

Founded in 1995, Collège Boréal is a French-language post-secondary educational institution. Located in Sudbury, the college has 38 access centres in 26 Ontario communities, including seven main campuses in Nipissing, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Sudbury, Timmins, Toronto and Windsor.

In June 2008, Collège Boréal became the first postsecondary institution in Ontario to be designated under the French Language Services Act.

