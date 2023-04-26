Government of Canada invests in renovation of Rhineland's Gretna Arena

RHINELAND, MB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, and Don Wiebe, Reeve for the Municipality of Rhineland, announced a federal investment of $798,000 to support the energy-efficient renovation of Rhineland's Gretna arena.

Funding will support the modernization of Gretna arena to improve its energy efficiency, accessibility, and safety. The roof and wall insulation will be improved, all exterior doors and windows will be replaced, and the ventilation will be upgraded, reducing the facility's energy consumption and heating costs. The replacement of old, outdated fixtures with new low-flow fixtures will also improve water conservation. Once complete, these enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 30.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 0.17 tonnes annually.

In addition, upgrades to the entrance, the installation of accessibility signage, and renovations to the public washrooms will make the building more accessible to residents with disabilities. Building safety will also be enhanced through the installation of non-slip flooring in the viewing area and washrooms, and upgrades to the fire safety and exiting system.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Arenas are at the heart of small towns across Canada. These important renovations to the Gretna arena will ensure more people have access to their local rink and save the Municipality of Rhineland money on electricity and water use."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This grant allows the Local Urban District of Gretna to rehabilitate the Gretna arena facility, in order to continue to meet the needs of both current and future residents of the community. The project will improve the energy efficiency, required safety upgrades, and create a more accessible space."

Don Wiebe, Reeve for the Municipality of Rhineland

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $798,000 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Municipality of Rhineland is contributing $435,500 .

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Municipality of is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through the green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

