Government of Canada invests in protecting residents of the Lower Laurentians from the impacts of flooding

DEUX-MONTAGNES, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Last spring's flooding had dramatic consequences for numerous communities and their residents across Quebec. This is why it's essential to support them in adapting to more and more frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. It is important to act now so families will never have to relive the terrible experience they went through just a few months ago.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with Linda Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, Denis Martin, Mayor of Deux-Montagnes, and Sonia Paulus, Mayor of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, announced federal funding for three projects to help protect the cities of Deux-Montagnes, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Boisbriand, Saint-Eustache and Rosemère, as well as the municipalities of Pointe-Calumet, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac and Oka from flooding, an increasingly serious problem for many Quebec municipalities.

The catastrophic events of recent years are unfortunately still fresh in people's mind. With this investment, the Government is showing its commitment to helping the victims and protecting communities from the impacts of such events so they can continue to grow and prosper.

Two of these projects involve the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of dikes and other water-related infrastructure in the Lac des Deux-Montagnes and Rivière-des-Mille-Îles sectors to reinforce water storage, drinking water, sewer and stormwater systems.

Following the dike failure in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in spring 2019, the third project involves rehabilitating, improving and building up this essential five-kilometre structure to a height of 26.5 metres before spring 2020 to address the current vulnerabilities and protect residents for decades to come.

Once completed, these projects are expected to benefit 31,400 people. They will reduce local economic losses, the number of residents left without essential services and the number of people directly affected when flooding occurs.

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $49.2 million in these projects through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. The municipalities involved in the various projects are also contributing to the projects.

"Last spring's floods had devastating consequences for many residents of municipalities in the area. I am wholeheartedly behind those affected by these events and still feeling the unfortunate consequences. It is therefore essential to invest now so we can be prepared in advance. This is why our government is listening and answering the call so that we are better equipped to deal with the damage caused by future floods. Together, let's continue working with determination to protect our families and our communities."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"After the spring events of 2017 and 2019, it was essential to act to prevent the waters from rising again. I am relieved for the people in my riding and the surrounding cities as it's the safety and wellbeing of our citizens that counts. Irreproachable work has been done both by the City of Deux-Montagnes and the federal and provincial governments. I want underscore the responsiveness of the Government of Canada in meeting the urgent needs of the people affected. Natural catastrophes should not be taken lightly and it is by working together that we can achieve great things and build a stronger community."

Linda Lapointe, MP for Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

"The significant floods we have experienced in recent years have had a profound impact on our infrastructure and affected populations. It is through collaborative efforts like this one with the elected officials of the Lower Laurentians that we are delivering infrastructure that is helping make Quebec more resilient to the effects of climate change on our land. The Government of Quebec has committed to covering 40% of the eligible costs for the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le Lac dam project, as well as for those of Deux-Montagnes and Pointe-Calumet. It is a priority for us that this work be carried out as soon as possible to ensure the safety of the citizens concerned and their property."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am pleased to hear that the federal government is providing funding to the City of Deux-Montagnes, and the municipalities of Oka, Pointe-Calumet and Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, as well as cities of Saint-Eustache, Boisbriand and Rosemère. This funding will undoubtedly help the cities linked to these projects become more resilient to natural disasters. Deux-Montagnes is proud to have been the instigator and coordinator of this funding application grouping several projects together that will get significant amounts for the benefit of the surrounding communities."

Denis Martin, Mayor of Deux-Montagnes

"When I heard this reassuring excellent news, I immediately thought of the victims of last April 27. I know the degree to which so many among them are attached to their communities and want to stay there. This dike, to be built to the highest standards and validated by the most respected experts in the field in Quebec, will help better protect them and reinforce their sense of security. I would like to warmly thank Minister Champagne. Very soon after the disaster he clearly affirmed that he would help us. The Government of Canada's support is both generous and highly valued."

Mtre Sonia Paulus, Mayor of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

Funding for these projects is conditional on Canada being satisfied that the legal duty to consult is met.

being satisfied that the legal duty to consult is met. The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Residents of the Lower Laurentians to benefit from better flood protection

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $49,190,800 in three projects in the Lower Laurentians through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund to increase communities' resilience to climate change and protect residents, homes and infrastructure.

The eight municipalities involved in the various projects will provide a total of $24,595,400.

Location Project name Description Federal funding Municipal funding Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac Repairing, Strengthening, Heightening, and Sealing Work to the Town of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac's Dyke Rebuilding the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac dike from 1re Avenue to 45e Avenue. $19,726,000 $9,863,000 Deux-Montagnes, Pointe-Calumet, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac and Oka Protection Works Mitigating Floods In The Deux-Montagnes Lake Sector New construction, rehabilitation and expansion of 11 structures including: constructing a 0.8 km dike and modifying the storm sewer network in the Deux-Montagnes floodplain;

heightening and strengthening an 11.6 km dike in Pointe-Calumet;

installing drains and a sliding gate on Ruisseau Perrier and a 300 m dike on Ruisseau des Sable in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac; and

looping the water supply system over 150 m, installing two dikes in different locations in Oka (over 2.5 km), raising De la Plage Road, pumping systems and modifying the Oka-Hudson ferry transfer area. $17,949,080 $8,974,540 Boisbriand, Saint-Eustache and Rosemère Protection works mitigating floods in the Rivière des Mille Iles sector New construction, rehabilitation and expansion of 14 structures including: improving the storm water system, flood prevention sewers and the water treatment plant in Boisbriand;

reconstructing the Joseph-Lacombe and Iles Yale bridges and protecting various streets in floodplains (dikes) in Saint-Eustache; and

constructing a dike on the shores of the Rivière aux Chiens and Rivière-des-Mille-Iles, strengthening three existing dikes and constructing a storm water pumping station and upgrading the storm water system in Rosemère. $11,515,720 $5,757,860

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

