Government of Canada invests in project to secure electrical grids

Hitachi Energy to expand two of its facilities in Canada to maintain production of key electrical components for domestic and international markets

VARENNES, QC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in projects to deliver a stronger economy that thrives in a low-carbon world to the benefit of all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a contribution of $30 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to support Hitachi Energy Canada's project. The three-year project will include building a new state-of-the-art transformer test laboratory at Hitachi Energy's large power transformer facility in Varennes, Quebec, in addition to expanding capabilities for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technologies. Hitachi will also establish a new HVDC simulation and collaboration centre at the company's headquarters in the St-Laurent borough of Montréal. The project will allow Hitachi Energy to perform HVDC system simulations in Canada for its local and international customers, which will foster greater innovation, knowledge transfer and economic growth.

This project aligns with Canada's Net Zero Accelerator Initiative, enabling the advancement of clean technologies and Canada's transition to a net-zero economy. In the future, Canada will require more electricity-generating capacity to support the increased electrification of the economy. HVDC transmission technology provides an opportunity for a cost-effective modernization of Canada's infrastructure to prevent outages. The project will contribute to reducing indirect greenhouse gas emissions by allowing for an increased share of renewable energy in the grid and further displacing fossil fuels with electricity.

With support from this contribution, Hitachi will create 67 high-quality jobs and maintain its current workforce. This contribution will also provide student employment opportunities, with 285 co-op positions.

Quotes

"Our government continues to take action to tackle climate change for Canadians, and this project is a stepping stone on the path to net-zero emissions. Having reliable power grids is so important to Canadians, and this project will provide much-needed upgrades and capacity to advance the clean electrification of our economy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Every step we take toward a carbon-neutral future is a step in the right direction. By investing in innovative industries, companies and technologies today, we are putting the tools in place to build a cleaner economy and a more sustainable tomorrow."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Canada's Net Zero Accelerator Initiative supports industry leaders in energy sectors to adopt low-carbon innovation solutions and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Net Zero Accelerator Initiative supports industry leaders in energy sectors to adopt low-carbon innovation solutions and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Hitachi Energy Canada is a power technology and energy systems manufacturer headquartered in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montréal, Quebec , and is a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent company, Hitachi Energy Ltd., located in Switzerland . Hitachi Energy is a member of the Hitachi Group of companies.

borough of Montréal, , and is a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent company, Hitachi Energy Ltd., located in . Hitachi Energy is a member of the Hitachi Group of companies. The federal government's $30 million dollar contribution to Hitachi is being made alongside a $30 million contribution from Investissement Québec.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]