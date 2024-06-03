OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that supporting Canadians in leading healthy and active lives is also an investment in building healthy communities and a healthy country.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced more than $9 million through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund to seven organizations to advance projects that will support healthy living for Canadians, specifically those who are experiencing health inequalities. Organizations include 8 80 Cities, Green Communities Canada, National Capital Region Equitable Recreation Network, Outdoor Play Canada, Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation, Sustainable Calgary Society and Unity Health Toronto.

Physical activity is key to preventing chronic disease and improving overall physical and mental health. It helps people to live longer, more vibrant, productive, and happier lives.

These organizations share a common goal of creating and promoting programming and infrastructure to improve physical activity and provide community members with the possibility of being active where they live, work and play.

Quotes

"Our government is working to provide all Canadians with opportunities to get physically active and participate in sport. Through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund we are supporting more Canadians who are experiencing health inequalities to develop and maintain good habits that will help them lead healthier, longer, and happier lives."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"Our government is committed to work alongside community partners to help everyone achieve their optimal health. Today's announcement will allow many community-centred organizations to offer programming that address the risk factors for chronic disease. The resulting partnerships and built environments will help foster better health through physical activity and have a beneficial impact on communities across the country including the most vulnerable and marginalized among them."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund supports projects that promote better health and aim to lower the risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, tobacco (through cessation/prevention) and physical inactivity.

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund supports projects that promote better health and aim to lower the risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, tobacco (through cessation/prevention) and physical inactivity. The 24-Hour Movement Guidelines offer advice on what we can all do to make our whole day matter—by moving more, reducing sedentary time, sitting less and sleeping well.

Related Products

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 873-455-6498, [email protected]; Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland; Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; John Fragos, Attaché de presse, Cabinet de la ministre des Sports et de l'Activité physique, 438 453-6913, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Relations avec les médias : Patrimoine canadien, 819 994-9101, 1 866 569-6155, [email protected]