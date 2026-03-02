Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative investment will help Landing Zones Canada develop and commercialize new artificial intelligence technologies used in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems

MEDICINE HAT, AB, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Across North America and around the globe, atmospheric weather data collection relies on single-use weather balloons to collect data, which are difficult to recover, create significant waste, and increase costs for researchers, governments and businesses.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced support for Landing Zones Canada to develop, deploy and commercialize new artificial intelligence technologies that have the potential to revolutionize atmospheric weather sampling while supporting defence applications. This is a repayable federal investment of $1,161,500 under the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII).

This federal support will help Landing Zones Canada enhance the capabilities of its innovative GITPO Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) product. GITPO is an innovative device that has the potential to revolutionize atmospheric weather sampling, in that it is engineered for high-altitude use and relies on artificial intelligence to autonomously return to base, addressing the environmental and operational inefficiencies of single-use weather balloons. RAII funding will allow Landing Zones Canada to further refine and optimize this product by incorporating the latest artificial intelligence technology.

The artificial intelligence, machine learning, and drone advancements supported through this investment demonstrate how Alberta companies are turning innovative technologies into practical solutions with both civilian and defence applications.

This strategic investment through RAII advances the Government of Canada's commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy, while ensuring the country stays at the forefront in the development and application of artificial intelligence technologies.

Quotes

"Artificial intelligence is creating a real revolution around the world, and Alberta businesses are not just keeping up – they're leading the way in innovation and the development of dual-use technologies that solve real-world challenges and strengthen Canada's sovereignty. Our new government continues to invest in businesses harnessing AI to bring new, more sustainable solutions to market. Today's investment in Landing Zones Canada is a clear example of a forward-looking investment, creating good jobs and positioning Canada for continued AI and defence leadership."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Across Alberta, innovators are turning artificial intelligence into practical solutions that strengthen our economy and reduce environmental impact. That's exactly the kind of applied AI Canada needs more of -- technology that solves real-world challenges while creating good jobs. Through the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, we're helping Canadian businesses scale advanced AI technologies, compete in global markets, and build the sovereign digital capacity that will anchor Canada's next chapter of growth."

- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"I am extremely thankful to the Government of Canada for its leadership in supporting innovative AI solutions. Few Canadians know that current radiosondes and ozone sondes are single-use devices, with over 600,000 launched annually worldwide, and in Canada they litter 24% of our vast landmass, creating the world's largest source of e-waste from meteorological monitoring. Our reusable GITPO drone provides a sustainable alternative, and this RAII funding will greatly accelerate our ability to deploy this solution here in Canada and for export."

- Spencer Fraser, Founder and CEO, Landing Zones Canada Inc.

Quick facts

In Budget 2024 The Government of Canada announced $2.4 billion to secure Canada's artificial intelligence advantage, including investments to accelerate job growth in Canada's artificial intelligence sector, boost productivity by helping researchers and businesses develop and adopt artificial intelligence and ensure artificial intelligence adoption is done responsibly.

PrairiesCan received $33.8 million over five years to deliver the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), beginning in 2024-25.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RAII applications with applicants encouraged to submit expressions of interest as soon as possible for consideration under this initiative.

RAII funding for Landing Zones Canada is expected to support 12 jobs, generate significant revenue and reduce environmental and operational inefficiencies of current atmospheric weather sampling practices.

