WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - In an increasingly complex global trade environment, reinforcing our supply chain infrastructure is critical to protecting Canada's resilience and competitiveness and positioning Manitoba for future growth.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, announced a federal investment of $10 million to support the Winnipeg Airports Authority's (WAA) development of 127 acres of direct-access runway lands in Winnipeg. The Government of Manitoba is contributing $5 million to the project, announced by the Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation, along with a $17 million investment from WAA.

The investment will prepare shovel-ready, direct-access runway lands at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG), creating space for new and expanding businesses that rely on immediate runway access. This will support growth in key sectors, such as aerospace, defence, and advanced manufacturing, and enable to the development of new facilities, including aircraft maintenance and repair operations.

Development of these lands will strengthen Manitoba's role as a hub for trade, logistics and aviation, while diversifying trade, strengthening supply chains, and building long-term economic growth.

In January 2026, the Winnipeg Airports Authority, CentrePort Canada and Arctic Gateway Group announced a new trade alliance supported by PrairiesCan and the Province of Manitoba to strengthen Manitoba's trade network, further diversify Canadian trade routes, and provide better access for businesses to global markets. Today's announcement aligns with the partnership's goal of developing a more integrated, resilient supply chain that moves goods and people more efficiently across air, land, and sea.

"Strong supply chains depend on strong infrastructure. By expanding airside lands at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, we are building on Manitoba's strengths in aviation, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing -- attracting new investment, creating good jobs, and helping ensure Canada remains competitive in a rapidly changing global economy."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"A strong transportation system is essential to Canada's economic growth and resilience. Investments like this ensure our airports are ready to support expanding aviation activity, strengthen supply chains, and connect Canadian businesses to global markets. The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, that I was please to tour personally, plays an important role in that network."

–The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport

"Investing in Winnipeg Richardson International Airport's airside lands is an investment in Manitoba's future. By strengthening trade infrastructure and supporting businesses with direct runway access, we're creating good-paying jobs, attracting innovative industries, and keeping Manitoba a key hub for trade and economic growth."

–Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, Manitoba

"Investors look for ready-to-build sites and reliable infrastructure. By building that foundation with our government and private sector partners now, we are unlocking new opportunities for aviation and industrial investment, creating good jobs and strengthening Manitoba's competitiveness in a fast-moving global economy."

–The Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, trade and Job Creation, Province of Manitoba

"We thank the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba for their partnership and investment in this critical infrastructure. These lands represent one of the most strategically significant airside development opportunities in Canada. This investment enables the servicing required to make them development-ready, positioning Winnipeg and Manitoba to attract new business, create high-value jobs, and strengthen Canada's trade capacity and global competitiveness."

–Nick Hays, President and Chief Executive Officer, Winnipeg Airports Authority

It is expected that the project will create $940 million in direct GDP impact during its construction phase and $270 million in recurring, annual direct GDP impact once complete. The project is also projected to support 1,300 direct jobs.

The $10 million federal investment was coordinated through the Prairie Project Table, a collaborative forum led by PrairiesCan bringing together federal departments to advance high-impact regional projects such as this that align with the Prairie Partnership Initiative.

YWG provides a strategic opportunity for trade- and export-intensive companies in key sectors who are seeking to relocate to or expand within the Prairies and have a need for direct runway access.

