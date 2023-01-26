VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of nearly $832,000 for Safi Enterprises Inc. under the Research and Innovation Stream of the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

The funding will support research and development of a new generation of small, portable and low-cost conversion systems for organic waste, known as biomass, that can serve rural and rural Indigenous communities.

Safi Enterprises, in partnership with the University of British Columbia, is exploring the feasibility of producing carbon-based fertilizer blends from crop residues that can be used on farms. Communities can convert the residues into fertilizer blends and other carbon-based products, which can provide additional income. The systems also prevent residues from being burned in open air, reducing pollution, greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and the risk of wildfires.

While conversion technologies focus mainly on large agricultural processing plants, Safi Enterprises aims to help rural farmers reduce waste across the supply chain, while adopting more sustainable on-farm practices such as reducing chemical fertilizer use. To date, Safi Enterprises has engaged local First Nations communities including Líl̓wat, Esk'etemc, and Ulkatcho, to host the portable conversion systems on-site.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agriculture sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

"Safi Enterprises and its partners are working to provide rural communities in BC with the tools to turn waste into cash. This research supports economic growth and development of the agricultural sector, while aiming to reduce fertilizer and greenhouse gas emissions."

- Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Through our investments in clean technology, we are propelling climate action to build a healthy future for Canada. The development of technologies such as waste conversion systems can help communities, including Indigenous communities, establish a self-sufficient and carbon-negative bioeconomy."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

Safi Enterprises Inc. (also known as Takachar) develops technologies to convert crop residues into carbon-based fertilizer blends. With operations in Canada , the United States and India , it is partnering with the Government of British Columbia , the University of British Columbia (UBC), Indigenous communities, and rural farmers.

, and , it is partnering with the Government of , the (UBC), Indigenous communities, and rural farmers. The ACT – Research and Innovation Stream supports pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

Through the recently expanded ACT Program, current pollution levels are expected to be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan the Government of Canada committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

