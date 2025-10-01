Quartier des Spectacles Partnership receives two contributions totalling nearly $1.6M from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2025

Supporting tourism through festivals and events contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga‒Rosemont-Est, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, two non‍-‍repayable contributions totalling $1,599,035 for the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership. This CED support aligns with the initiative to sustain the Quartier's festivals, making it possible to pool equipment.

The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership hosts over 50 festivals and events per year, including over 20 outdoors in the summer. It also provides cultural activity programming throughout the year, preserves and enriches the Quartier's cultural assets and promotes its development as Montréal's cultural heart and an international tourism destination.

An initial non‍-‍repayable contribution of $50,000 made it possible to support a study entitled Pérenniser les festivals du Quartier des spectacles - Réflexion sur le modèle d'affaires des festivals extérieurs gratuits, conducted by the‍Partnership in collaboration with the festivals, public partnerships and cultural and economic players. A second non‍-‍repayable contribution of $1,549,035 will assist with the implementation of one of the measures identified as a cornerstone solution to help maintain Montréal's outdoor free cultural festivals: mutualization. CED's support will make it possible to acquire a pool of equipment and infrastructure for shared use by the festivals held in Montréal's Quartier des spectacles.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Montréal is Quebec's most important entry point for tourism, and its wide array of festivals is one of its distinctive attractions on the global scene. That is why it is important for the Government of Canada to support the Quartier des spectacles' festivals, which help generate significant economic spin‑offs in Quebec and across the country. Thanks to the CED funding announced today and the collective and coordinated efforts of the entire ecosystem, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership will be able to pool equipment. This is a concrete solution to strengthen a dynamic festival and tourism economy, while also helping to attract tourists and raise the international profile of Montréal, Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic‍-‍Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"With its emblematic public spaces and diverse array of festivals, the Quartier des spectacles is a must-visit international tourism destination, Montréal's true cultural heart. That is why our government is today announcing major funding to enable the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership to pursue the collective effort needed to sustain the festivals. By supporting the pooling of equipment, CED is helping to make Montréal a cultural showcase not to be missed and an economic engine for Quebec as a whole. By working together, we will enable innumerable artists, entrepreneurs and organizations to ensure Montréal continues to be recognized for its unique mix of cultures and openness."

Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga‒Rosemont‍-‍Est, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership is delighted with the financial support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) for the Partnership's initiative to sustain the festivals within its territory. This funding will make it possible to pool essential equipment to improve the visitor experience, security, logistics, accessibility and the green shift by festivals. This will contribute directly to preserving the vitality of free outdoor cultural programming during the festivals. We salute the vision and commitment of CED, which recognizes the unique role played by the Quartier des spectacles' festivals in raising the metropolis's cultural and economic profile, and gives us the means to continue to innovate together."

Monique Simard, Chair of the Board of Directors, Quartier des Spectacles Partnership

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

