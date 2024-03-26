Investing in world-class research to protect Canada's people, animals and plants

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Through Laboratories Canada, the Government of Canada is providing federal scientists and researchers with world-class, innovative and collaborative facilities to ensure they can not only keep pace with, but lead in the transformative changes facing science today and into the future.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement announced 2 contracts, with a combined value of $63.2 million (including taxes), to construct new laboratory facilities for the Regulatory and Security Science Main (RSS Main) Project. This project will provide federal scientists across several departments and agencies with a leading-edge, multi-purpose, sustainable and collaborative facility to complement existing government science laboratories and capabilities.

The new RSS Main facility will focus on distinct areas of scientific research, including:

the protection of human, plant and animal health

food safety with a specialization in food chemistry

strengthened emergency preparedness

enhanced border security

The new facility will be located at the existing Canadian Food Inspection Agency's Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield), and will relocate scientific operations from existing infrastructure in critical or poor condition to this state-of-the-art modern facility.

The detailed design phase is set to take place in 2024, with construction targeted to start in 2025.

The Laboratories Canada strategy aims to provide federal scientists with leading-edge, green, collaborative facilities to position Canada to be at the forefront of new discoveries and delivering on research priorities, while supporting Canadian jobs. As work proceeds, the construction management contract is expected to create a minimum of 250 jobs that will support the local and surrounding economy.

"Today's announcement is one of many steps the Government of Canada is taking towards building state-of-the-art science and research facilities across the country. The RSS Main Project will provide cutting-edge resources for federal scientists to continue their important work to protect human health, food safety and animal health. Providing our scientists with modern, sustainable and collaborative facilities is essential to address critical challenges now and in the future."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"I'm thrilled about this significant investment that will support federal science initiatives right here in Nepean. This commitment brings not just economic opportunities but also improves the Government of Canada's ability to do research on topics related to food safety, emergency preparedness, and enhanced border security, benefitting all Canadians."

Chandra Arya

Member of Parliament for Nepean

"Federal scientists play a vitally important role in protecting the health of our plants and animals, which supports our thriving agriculture and agri-food industry and helps us reach new export markets. This investment will build a cutting-edge facility that promotes research and development will benefit the Canadian agriculture sector now, and into the future."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"As our government undertakes transformational changes to our healthcare system, we need to support federal scientists and researchers to address the challenges of our time. This new, modern facility will advance science priorities and promote collaboration on solutions to One Health issues that will enhance health outcomes for everyone in Canada."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Laboratories Canada is a long-term strategy that will deliver on the vision to strengthen federal science in Canada . Budget 2018 launched this strategy with an investment of $2.8 billion to support federal scientists to deliver the important work they do for Canada .

is a long-term strategy that will deliver on the vision to strengthen federal science in . Budget 2018 launched this strategy with an investment of to support federal scientists to deliver the important work they do for . The Laboratories Canada strategy includes the development of 5 science hubs that will support science program synergies across the country and the RSS hub, which includes the RSS Main Project, is one of these key science hubs.

The total budget for the RSS Main Project is expected to be approximately $1.05 billion (including taxes).

(including taxes). The successful bidders have contractually committed to 10% of the total value of the contract to be completed by businesses owned or led by Indigenous peoples.

Both contracts were awarded following an open, fair and transparent procurement process. The first contract was awarded to Provencher Roy Associés Architectes Inc., and Perkins&Will Canada Inc., in a joint venture, for architectural and engineering services for $56.9 million (including taxes). The second contract for construction management advisory services was awarded to PCL Construction Canada Inc., valued at $6.3 million (including taxes), as a base contract, with an option that can be exercised for construction services.



