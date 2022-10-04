KENORA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Local airports play a crucial role in Canada, connecting communities from coast to coast to coast while also ensuring they continue to have access to essential air services like air ambulance, resupply, and forest fire response.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is providing the Kenora Airport with more than $8.8 million in funding, through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, for the rehabilitation of Runway 08-26, Taxiway A, and Apron I. The work includes the removal of the granular base and subbase layers, and the placement of new granular base layers and asphalt paving.

This investment is in addition to the more than $370,000 in Airports Capital Assistance Program funding provided to the airport in May 2021, to purchase a sweeper used in the removal of ice and snow.

Through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is ensuring that residents in Kenora and across the country continue to have safe and reliable air services, whether it be to see their loved ones, connect with their communities, or access essential goods.

Quote

"Local airports play a crucial role in communities across Canada, and our government is committed to supporting them. This investment in the Kenora Airport will ensure residents in Kenora continue to have access to safe and reliable air transportation options. Through investments like these, we are building healthier, stronger communities for the residents of Kenora and across the country."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]