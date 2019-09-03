Government of Canada invests in innovative data storage and network technologies

New project will create cutting-edge data storage and networking tech while reducing greenhouse gas emissions

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians increasingly use cloud computing and data storage networks in their personal and professional lives. In order to meet our future needs, this data needs to be kept safe and accessible and must be stored in networks that are both green and efficient.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced an investment of $12 million in Rockport Networks. The investment will support the company's $49.9-million Networking at the Edge (NATE) project.

With this project, Rockport will create software-enabled network systems for data storage, making them faster and more secure while using less electricity. Rockport Networks will maintain and create more than 300 jobs in Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada has committed to creating a cleaner economy. Currently, data centres use a lot of energy, so reducing the energy they consume will lead to energy efficiency and environmental benefits.

The NATE project will demonstrate Canada's leadership in networking technology while fulfilling our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

"As Canadians turn to data storage and networks more frequently in their lives, they need to be confident that they can quickly and securely store and access their data. Our investment in Rockport Networks is not only making sure Canadians' data is more secure but also helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, solidifying Canada's position as a world leader in digital network technologies."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Innovative companies like Rockport Networks are demonstrating every day how the environment and the economy go hand in hand. Our government is happy to support Rockport's project that will bring important innovations to network systems, reduce greenhouse emissions, and support hundreds of jobs right here in Ottawa."

– The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"In partnership with the Canadian government—specifically, visionary programs like the Strategic Innovation Fund—Rockport Networks will deliver world-class networking solutions to the global marketplace. Our innovation will drive the need for hundreds of additional knowledge-based jobs inventing and applying new intellectual property to create sustainable network technology and new levels of cybersecurity protection."

– Doug Carwardine, Chief Executive Officer, Rockport Networks Inc.

Quick facts

Rockport Networks is an Ottawa -based technology company that is developing network solutions software, referred to as "Autonomous Networking," that disrupts traditional network infrastructure by eliminating the need for physical network switches.

-based technology company that is developing network solutions software, referred to as "Autonomous Networking," that disrupts traditional network infrastructure by eliminating the need for physical network switches. The investment in Rockport Networks is being made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a program designed to attract and support high-quality business investments across all sectors of the economy.

In addition to the Strategic Innovation Fund, there are hundreds of programs and services to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. With its simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurel Chester, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 613-668-1733; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

