OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Investing in Indigenous-led research is essential to meaningfully and sustainably advancing reconciliation in Canada. It empowers First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to fully participate in research and research governance, address pressing challenges determined by Indigenous Peoples, and develop solutions that reflect their values and priorities. It also supports the protection and revitalization of Indigenous languages, traditions and knowledge systems that have been passed down for generations.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced a $12.7 million investment for Indigenous-focused research initiatives.

Led by Canada's three federal research funding agencies--the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC)--this investment will support 42 Indigenous-led research projects, which also prioritize Indigenous leadership.

These projects are supported by three funding opportunities, originally announced in Budget 2024:

Indigenous Capacity and Leadership in Research Connection Grants;

Indigenous Innovation and Leadership in Research Network Grants--Stage 1; and

an expansion of the Inuit Research Network Grant (Phase 3).

Additional funding, through the Indigenous Innovation and Leadership in Research Network Grants--Stage 2, will be provided over the next four years.

Quotes

"Investing in Indigenous-led research is investing in Canada's future. By empowering First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to lead research that addresses their own priorities, we're advancing solutions to pressing challenges and ensuring that Indigenous knowledge, languages and traditions continue to thrive for generations to come."

--The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Health research is most effective when it reflects community priorities. Through our partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, we are supporting Inuit-led research rooted in the experience, knowledge and perspectives of Inuit communities. This work will inform health policies and services that will better support the health and well-being of Inuit across the country."

--The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"The federal research funding agencies remain steadfast in our pursuit of a renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples--one that creates a more equal society, respects the value of Indigenous knowledge systems, and is based on mutual respect. As such, the agencies are committed to supporting Indigenous-led research and are pleased to enable this critical and timely funding that will advance reconciliation."

--Normand Labrie, Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee; and Interim President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"CIHR is proud to deepen our partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and further the National Inuit Strategy on Research with this new grant (Inuit Research Network Grant [Phase 3]). Inuit-led research, rooted in Inuit priorities, is vital to confronting the urgent health challenges facing Inuit communities. By strengthening self‑determination and building lasting capacity, this work will generate solutions that improve health and well‑being within and beyond Inuit Nunangat."

--Paul Hébert, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"At NSERC, our goal is to strengthen Canada as a global leader in research and innovation. Prioritizing and expanding support for Indigenous-led research is an integral part of that goal and we are pleased that today's announcement supports such a broad scope of projects. Empowering First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to lead with their unique knowledge and perspectives advances Indigenous priorities and enriches Canada's scientific landscape, driving the breakthroughs and excellence needed to elevate research for the benefit of all."

--Professor Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

Quick facts

Canada's three federal research funding agencies--CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC--work together to support research and research training across health, natural sciences and engineering, and social sciences and humanities disciplines.

The Indigenous Capacity and Leadership in Research Connection Grants funded 16 projects focused on First Nations and Métis research priorities, with a total investment of nearly $800,000 to support Indigenous-led research collaboration and capacity building.

Through the Indigenous Innovation and Leadership in Research Network Grants--Stage 1, a total of 25 one-year grants to support the establishment of First Nations and Métis-focused networks were awarded, representing an investment of over $1.87 million. Stage 1 also piloted a number of innovations in peer review, including new Indigenous-specific evaluation criteria, developed in collaboration with the Reference Group for the Appropriate Review of Indigenous Research to help ensure the review process reflects Indigenous perspectives and values. A second phase of the Indigenous Innovation and Leadership in Research Network Grants--Stage 2 will open later in 2026, with additional funding available by invitation to support the continued growth of these networks.

The Inuit Research Network Grant (Phase 3) represents a major investment of $10 million over four years to further expand the existing Inuit Research Network and to strengthen Inuit-led research and knowledge-sharing. In collaboration with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the four Inuit treaty organizations--and in line with the National Inuit Strategy on Research and the Inuit Nunangat Policy--this work demonstrates respect for and understanding of Inuit governance structures and self-determination.

Together, these funding opportunities advance the goals of Setting New Directions to Support Indigenous Research and Research Training in Canada, a national strategy, now extended to 2029, that is focused on strengthening Indigenous research leadership and capacity.

Associated links

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRCC)

Contacts: Media relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media relations, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, [email protected]; Media relations, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, [email protected]; Media relations, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, [email protected]