Federal investment of $6 million over 15 years brings together 15 organizations to drive real change in Canada's productivity performance.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Strengthening Canada's productivity performance--a key factor in the nation's long-term resilience and prosperity--requires innovative approaches to research practices, strategies and policies that are informed by rigorous and sustained research.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced a federal investment of $6 million over 15 years to support a novel national research partnership that will drive solutions to boost Canada's productivity over the coming years.

The new multi-stakeholder partnership is led by the University of Calgary and will leverage long-term, high-impact research in the social sciences and humanities to develop and enact transformative economic policy. The initiative is directed by Trevor Tombe, professor of economics at the University of Calgary, director of economic and fiscal policy at the School of Public Policy.

This partnership brings together over 30 team members, six federal government partners and several university partners across the country. Through working groups, embedded researcher programs and joint conferences, it will support a lasting collaboration between researchers and policy-makers, producing knowledge and evidence that can be applied to long-term decision-making.

The grant is a first-of-its-kind funding opportunity, bestowed by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) through its new pilot Policy Innovation Partnership Grants program.

Quotes

"Boosting Canada's productivity requires bold ideas, strong partnerships and research that drives real‑world impact. This investment brings together leading experts from across the country and will generate the evidence and insight needed to shape smarter economic policy for the long term. The Government of Canada is proud to support this innovative, collaborative work that strengthens Canada's competitiveness and builds a more prosperous future for all Canadians."

--The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"This exciting new program takes on a long-standing challenge by enabling sustained collaboration across the country. Drawing on national expertise and strong partnerships, it will deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for all Canadians."

--Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"SSHRC developed the Policy Innovation Partnership Grants as a way to fund long-term research programs that have the sustained focus and flexibility needed to tackle enduring policy challenges. The inaugural theme of increasing Canada's productivity is a pressing issue with far-reaching implications, and one that is ideally suited to the strengths of the social sciences and humanities. This innovative partnership will demonstrate how researchers, higher education institutions and policy-makers can work together to develop actionable solutions to Canada's most important issues."

--Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"Productivity is at the heart of nearly every economic challenge Canada faces today--from affordability and trade competitiveness to the sustainability of our public finances. This partnership is about turning world-class research into practical insight for decision-makers on a national scale. The University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is bringing together a broad network of researchers and policy partners and creating a long-lasting platform whose impact can compound over time--strengthening prosperity in Canada not just next year, but for decades to come."

--Trevor Tombe, professor of economics at the University of Calgary and director of economic and fiscal policy at the School of Public Policy

SSHRC's Policy Innovation Partnership Grants is a pilot program. The inaugural competition launched in September 2025 and is designed to support partnerships between postsecondary institutions and at least one federal government department, and establish long-term research programs focusing on areas of importance to Canada's future.

This partnership includes federal government partners (Bank of Canada; Finance Canada; Global Affairs Canada; Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada; Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; and Statistics Canada), university partners (HEC Montréal, Memorial University, Western University, McMaster University and the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto) and non-governmental partners (the Centre for the Study of Living Standards, the Alberta Centre for Labour Market Research and the Canadian AI Adoption Initiative).

