This investment will help create battery-grade lithium in Canada and add to the domestic EV battery supply chain

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada is accelerating its efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net zero by 2050. By supporting the transition of Canada's automotive sector toward net zero, the government is acting on its commitments and ensuring that Canadian jobs and critical minerals remain central to a strong and resilient 21st century economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, announced a $27 million contribution to E3 Lithium Ltd. through the Strategic Innovation Fund's Net Zero Accelerator initiative. This investment will support E3 Lithium's $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in lithium production. This facility will be the first step toward a full-scale lithium production plant that will produce up to 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium. This will enable the development of a sustainable, long-term source of lithium supply, which is critical to building electric vehicles and an anchor in the North American supply chain. By investing in Canadian lithium production, the government is not only ensuring Canada is ready for the increasing demand for domestically produced batteries but also continuing to support our critical minerals sector so that Canadians will have access to the resources needed to electrify our transportation ecosystem.

This project offers a first-of-its-kind solution that will allow for the production of high-quality lithium in a more efficient manner and in greater quantity, and it will create and maintain 166 high-quality jobs for Canadians in Alberta. The project will also advance the forthcoming Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy by bringing value-added mineral processing capability to the Canadian ecosystem.

"Canada has everything it needs to build the EVs and batteries that consumers are demanding, and Alberta is key to building that ecosystem and accelerating the low-carbon economy. E3 Lithium's groundbreaking technology will play an important role in providing large quantities of battery-grade lithium to the auto industry while also creating high-quality jobs for Canadians. This project will help position Canada as a world leader in batteries and will strengthen the critical minerals sector in the Calgary region."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The breadth of the development costs this funding covers contributes significantly to the de-risking of our end-to-end project development as we progress towards a commercial facility producing battery-grade lithium in Alberta. The Canadian government has committed to supporting the critical minerals supply chain. Growing local Canadian supply begins with the raw materials, and Alberta has a significant part to play in that future."

– Chris Doornbos, President and CEO, E3 Lithium Ltd.

"Our government is committed to strengthening Canada's mining sector and advancing on our climate-change goals. Today's announcement is an important step in ensuring Canada and Calgary emerge as world leaders in the net-zero transition. As the demand for lithium in the automobile industry grows, the $27 million in funding to E3 Lithium will help support and strengthen the mining sector while creating valuable jobs."

– George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta , E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium resource and technology company working toward the production of lithium products to power a zero-emission transportation ecosystem.

, E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium resource and technology company working toward the production of lithium products to power a zero-emission transportation ecosystem. The Strategic Innovation Fund's Net Zero Accelerator initiative supports investments that establish Canada as a global clean technology leader, enabling decarbonization and industrial transformation while capitalizing on new growth opportunities in Canada and in international markets.

as a global clean technology leader, enabling decarbonization and industrial transformation while capitalizing on new growth opportunities in and in international markets. E3 Lithium Ltd.'s proprietary lithium extraction technology quickly and efficiently reduces large volumes of brine into a high-grade lithium concentrate in one step to allow for further refining into lithium hydroxide, which is used in lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium demand is projected to increase 500% by 2050 due to the growing domestic battery manufacturing and future-oriented transportation ecosystem.

