Government of Canada invests in cleaner, safer coastlines

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays a vital role in keeping our oceans protected from coast to coast to coast. Under the Oceans Protection Plan, we're investing in the Canadian Coast Guard to ensure it has modern equipment needed to respond to environmental spills quickly and effectively. These investments will allow it to continue protecting Canada's waters, coasts and coastal communities from marine pollution.

Following an open competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded a $1.7 million contract to Can-Ross Environmental Services Ltd. of Oakville, Ontario for the acquisition of 10,000 feet of environmental response equipment known as Tidal Seal Boom. The contract includes options for an additional 8,200 feet.

Tidal Seal Boom acts as a barrier to protect coastal areas from spills and helps to contain pollution during active shoreline cleanup operations. The boom protects the shore by automatically adjusting to changing water levels, such as high and low tides, helping to ensure pollution doesn't reach the shoreline while cleanup crews are at work.

The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

"Under the Oceans Protection Plan, we are providing our dedicated Canadian Coast Guard members across Canada with the best equipment possible. The Tidal Boom will ensure the Coast Guard can continue to respond quickly and efficiently in the event of an environmental emergency. These investments will help strengthen the Coast Guard and ensure it remains a world-leader in ocean protection and marine environmental response."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"We are committed to protecting Canada's waters through the Oceans Protection Plan. This contract is an example of how we are stimulating the Canadian economy while helping the Coast Guard better protect our oceans and coastlines by strengthening its capacity with modern and effective equipment to safely and effectively address emergency situations."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Protecting Canada's marine environment, oceans and waterways is of paramount importance, and we continue to take action to safeguard marine life, shorelines and coastal communities. Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada has strengthened our ability to respond to threats to our marine ecosystem, and has ensured our coasts are protected with modern and efficient technologies. This new equipment for the Canadian Coast Guard is a positive step in our commitment to environmental stewardship."

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span all of Canada's coasts.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span all of coasts. This contract is part of the Canadian Coast Guard's Environmental Response Equipment Modernization project under the Oceans Protection Plan. This project is bringing the Coast Guard beyond current standards regarding environmental spill response and helping it take advantage of innovations and advancements in technology.

Under this contract, new equipment will be delivered to Canadian Coast Guard facilities in Hay River, Northwest Territories , Parry Sound and Prescott, Ontario , and Saanichton, British Columbia .

