The Government of Canada announces support for the Art Gallery of Hamilton's expansion project

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Cultural spaces bring communities together by giving people venues where they can enjoy the creative works that celebrate our identity and heritage while strengthening our economy.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament (Hamilton Mountain), announced $950,000 in funding for the Art Gallery of Hamilton. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This Canada Cultural Spaces Fund investment supports the first phase of the Art Gallery of Hamilton's expansion project, laying the groundwork for major renovations to the existing gallery space. These improvements will ensure the Gallery continues to be a vibrant cultural hub for the Hamilton community and beyond.

The planned renovations include a four-story extension to the south part of the building, creating space for a new permanent exhibit gallery, expanded collection storage, and a new front entrance that will improve visitor circulation and accessibility. The facility's permanent exhibit gallery will grow by 70 percent, and a 745-square-metre exhibit gallery will be added. These enhancements will allow the Gallery to showcase more of its collection and host larger, more diverse exhibitions.

With these upgrades, the Art Gallery of Hamilton expects annual attendance to increase to 300,000 visitors, as it will be able to offer more opportunities for residents and visitors experience art and culture.

This project reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to support the arts, heritage and culture for all Canadians.

"By helping support this significant expansion of the Art Gallery of Hamilton, we are making a meaningful investment in the revitalization of cultural spaces that showcase Canadian talent and creativity. Strengthening important institutions like this not only supports artists and cultural workers, it also drives economic activity and contributes to the vitality of the community."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Art Gallery of Hamilton is a source of pride for our city and a place where people come together to experience art and culture. This investment is an important step toward creating a more innovative, inclusive and accessible space for everyone in our community. I am thrilled to see this project move forward and know it will benefit Canadians for years to come."

-- Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament (Hamilton Mountain)

"The Art Gallery of Hamilton gratefully acknowledges the Government of Canada's Cultural Spaces Fund for its investment in two of this city's most significant public assets: the Gallery's nationally important collection of Canadian, Indigenous and international art and its building. This investment marks an important step in ensuring the long-term preservation of the collection for future generations. Federal funding is essential to sustaining the AGH collection, the third largest in Ontario and one of the five most culturally significant collections in Canada. We (the Art Gallery of Hamilton) thank the Government of Canada for its continued support, which strengthens the Gallery's ability to serve its many communities and contribute to the cultural life of this city, province and country for years to come."

--Shelley Falconer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Art Gallery of Hamilton

Founded in 1914, the Art Gallery of Hamilton is one of Canada's leading art institutions and the largest gallery in Southwestern Ontario. Home to a renowned permanent collection of more than 10,000 works, the Gallery showcases historical and contemporary Canadian art as well as international art. Through exhibitions, educational programs and community partnerships, the Gallery promotes creativity, dialogue and cultural engagement.

