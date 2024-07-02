Government of Canada Invests in Antigonish's Electrical Grid Modernization to Support Goal of 100% Clean Energy

ANTIGONISH, NS, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is developing a more sustainable future by creating electricity grids that provide more affordable, reliable, and clean energy to homes and businesses when and where they need it. Investing in clean energy projects and supporting communities to become resilient, liveable, and sustainable places to live is critical to delivering good jobs while unlocking economic opportunities for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $9.7 million investment for grid modernization in the Town of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. This major investment will unlock more efficient uses of electricity within the community and allow for increased renewable energy sources such as wind and solar while driving down emissions and supporting sustainable jobs and communities.

This funding will help deploy hardware and software systems across Antigonish to create a more efficient and resilient electricity grid system, leading to reduced power outage frequency and duration, increased opportunity for cost effective electrification, increased renewable integration and ultimately, to help Antigonish to meet its net-zero aspirations.

Federal funding for this project is provided by Canada through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) – which is supporting smart renewable energy, energy storage and electrical grid modernization projects across the country. The SREPs program is one of many initiatives that the Government of Canada is undertaking to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to every region of Canada by 2035.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with experts and governments to position Canada, including Nova Scotia, as a global supplier of clean energy and new technologies, while creating new economic opportunities, good jobs and a clean, reliable, and affordable electrical grid for all.

"Working with communities to modernize the electric grid is key to bringing more clean, reliable, and affordable energy to Nova Scotians. Projects announced today will support the Town of Antigonish in its goal of becoming Canada's first net-zero community, and I look forward to seeing the results of this grid modernization."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With this investment, the Town of Antigonish can benefit from more resilient, clean and efficient power. Projects supported by this funding are emblematic of our efforts to support good, sustainable jobs for communities in Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Sean Fraser,

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are excited to announce the launch of a large-scale infrastructure investment that will serve as a national flagship project. The Town's Grid Modernization project is a significant initiative that showcases how municipalities, electric utilities, and customers can collaborate to ensure that our transition to a green future is inclusive and benefits all members of our community."

Laurie Boucher

Mayor, Town of Antigonish

This project is funded through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to significantly reduce emissions and create sustainable jobs by continuing to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and renewables in every region of Canada.

program is designed to significantly reduce emissions and create sustainable jobs by continuing to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and renewables in every region of Canada. SREPs is actively supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and Canada's commitment to meeting Clean Electricity Regulations objectives.

ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and commitment to meeting Clean Electricity Regulations objectives. Last year, the Government of Canada released Powering Canada Forward , its vision for transforming Canada's electricity sector and meeting its commitment to decarbonizing the country's electricity systems as it: reiterates why the expansion of a clean electricity system is important and necessary to drive sustainable growth, enhance environmental performance and advance Indigenous reconciliation; highlights the extensive work governments and partners have already done to create a dynamic, sustainable electricity sector; and outlines how the federal government has supported, incentivized and accelerated the production of clean and non-emitting electricity, and will continue to do so.

released , its vision for transforming electricity sector and meeting its commitment to decarbonizing the country's electricity systems as it: The town owns and operates its own municipal electricity utility, with about 64 per cent of its energy coming from renewable sources, including power generated from the Ellershouse Wind Farm.

