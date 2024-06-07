OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In Canada, diabetes affects approximately 3.7 million people, with more than 200,000 new cases diagnosed every year, making it one of the most common chronic diseases. Evidence shows that some types of diabetes (type 2 and gestational diabetes) are more prevalent in certain populations, including racialized and marginalized communities.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced $250,000 in funding to support Diabetes Québec in developing culturally appropriate learning material on diabetes for the North African (Maghrebians) population living in Quebec. Through resources and activities, the organization aims to help individuals learn about prediabetes, and prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

To meet the specific needs of Maghrebians living in Quebec, their loved ones, and the healthcare professionals and community organizations that serve them, Diabetes Québec will be developing and translating a variety of resources in Maghrebi Arabic including self-training modules and an InfoDiabetes platform, which will provide answers to questions from these target populations and feature information pamphlets. Diabetes Québec will also be providing online training, which will be offered in collaboration with Universi-D, Diabetes Québec's diabetes school.

This investment is funded through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund.

Quote

"Diabetes is a serious disease and people deserve to have access to health information in an accessible and timely way. This funding will support Diabetes Québec to expand their resources and provide awareness and training on diabetes for Maghrebians living in Quebec. This will help improve the health, well-being, and quality of life for people affected by diabetes."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"In Quebec, 1.2 million people are affected by diabetes. The funding provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada will allow Diabetes Québec to carry out its mission, which began 70 years ago at the provincial level, in a desire for complete inclusivity of Maghrebi immigrants."

Sylvie Lauzon,

President and CEO

Diabetes Québec

Quick Facts

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Other types are uncommon and can be caused by genetic mutations, other diseases or medications. Type 2 diabetes accounts for approximately 90% of diabetes cases in adults in Canada . A variety of factors influence the development of type 2 diabetes, including age, genetics, modifiable lifestyle risk factors, and intersecting social, economic, and environmental determinants of health.

. A variety of factors influence the development of type 2 diabetes, including age, genetics, modifiable lifestyle risk factors, and intersecting social, economic, and environmental determinants of health. Healthy behaviours (e.g., healthy eating and physical activity) can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and negative diabetes-related health outcomes.

Some people in Canada , such as people of African descent, First Nations and Métis people, people of South and East Asian descent, as well as people with lower household income and education attainment levels, have higher rates of type 2 diabetes compared to the general population.

Related products

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]